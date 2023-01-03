‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Send Love to Pro After Death of Family Member

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd announced the death of her father, Derek John Murgatroyd, on December 29, 2022, and fans sent their thoughts and prayers to the professional dancer and her family. Derek was 81 years old.

Fans took to the comment section on Peta’s post to send their condolences.

“As a daughter who lost my Dad when he was only age 49, I radiate love & light to you, Peta,” one comment reads. “The soul IS eternal, and he will be your Guardian Angel always & forever. Indeed, you will feel him riding with you throughout your life.”

Another person commented, “Peta I’m so very sorry…losing a parents hurts so very deep…just no words or adequate. Love never dies.. Until you meet again you have ur own angel in ur corner.”

One fan offered their “sincerest condolences,” and another thanked Peta for the “beautiful tribute.” Many other fans commented on the post to share their love, and others commented on Peta’s follow-up post.

“Sending you love and healing thoughts,” one comment on the second post reads.

Peta previously revealed that her father was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis in May 2022, which is an incurable illness, according to the Mayo Clinic. The disease occurs when the lungs become damaged and scarred.

Peta Shared a Heartbreaking Tribute to Her Father After His Death

In the post announcing her father’s death, Peta wrote that her father was her “teddy bear” and she hopes to see him again “in the next life.”

“I hope I made you proud these 36 years. You were my everything and I will miss you until my days here are done,” she wrote. “I will hold the warmth of your hand in my heart forever.”

The “Dancing With the Stars” family took to the comment section to share their support for their friend.

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Daniella Karagach commented, “I’m so sorry Peet. Sending you so much love.”

Alan Bersten, a “Dancing With the Stars” pro, also commented with his thoughts.

“Oh Peta I am so sorry for your loss. You have definitely made him proud. Sending you so much love,” he wrote.

Peta also attributed her father with a photo of her own son, Shai, 5, on the beach.

“My dads biggest love was the sea,” she wrote in her January 2, 2023, Instagram post.

Peta & Her Husband Hope to Grow Their Family

Peta and her husband, Maks Chmerkovskiy, are hoping to grow their family. The couple has been open about their fertility struggles and their 2022 journey with in vitro fertilization (IVF).

Chmerkovskiy spoke to E! News in October 2022 about where the couple is now after their journey with in-vitro fertilization was unsuccessful.

“We still want a family that’s bigger than what we are,” Chmerkovskiy, 42, told the outlet. “We are still going to continue attempts and we’ll see what happens, regardless of the fact that we’re going to have a bigger family whether through adoption or whatever this may be.”

The dancer added, “This is not over for us.”

After her IVF implantation was unsuccessful, Murgatroyd took to Instagram to share with her followers that she went from “one of the happiest days” to “one of the saddest moments I’ll never forget” during her journey.

“I really did think that this was going to work,” she wrote on Instagram. “Looking into Maks eyes as he was crying, seeing our baby together.. just made this experience so worth it even though it didn’t turn out how we had hoped.”

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.