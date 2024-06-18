Peta Murgatroyd Remembers Her Late Father in Emotional Post

Peta Murgatroyd was left feeling very emotional on June 16. The “Dancing With the Stars” pro shared a photo of her father in honor of Father’s Day. Derek Murgatroyd died in December 2022 after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.

“I could barely write Happy Fathers Day. It’s still so raw, like an open wound. Still can’t really talk about him either when people ask. I remember this dinner like it was yesterday. I miss you so much. The most your hugs and voice. Listening to your last voicemail now. I love you.

Happy Fathers Day Dad,” Murgatroyd wrote on her Instagram Stories.

“I always wondered what it would feel like to live through these holiday moments without a parent. I can say it really sucks. Thinking about everyone who has lost their dad today,” she added.

Murgatroyd’s family lives in Australia and she made the trip to see her father before he died. Murgatroyd is pregnant with her third child and is due in July.

Peta Murgatroyd Shared a Happy Father’s Day Post for Her Husband

Murgatroyd and her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, are parents to two boys, Shai and Rio. Their third baby is also a boy. When Rio was born, the couple wanted to honor Murgatroyd’s father, so they gave Rio the middle name “John.” Murgatroyd’s dad’s middle name was also John.

Although Father’s Day 2024 may have been a tough day for the ballroom star, she was able to enjoy time with her family — and she penned a tribute to her husband on her Instagram Stories.

“We all love you so much baby. Thank you for loving our boys wholeheartedly. Welcome to nearly dad-of-3 status,” Murgatroyd captioned a photo that was taken just after Rio’s birth.

A short while later, Chmerkovskiy shared a candid snap on his Instagram Stories that showed the whole family out and about at a street market.

“Thank you for capturing this,” Chmerkovskiy wrote. The photo was taken by Hollywood to You Photos. “What a Father’s Day moment! What a squad! Today was a great day,” Chmerkovskiy added, along with a red flaming heart emoji.

Peta Murgatroyd Had a ‘Hard’ Day on Her Father’s Birthday

Seven months after her father’s death, Peta Murgatroyd remembered him on his birthday. On July 22, 2023, she took to Instagram to remember him.

“Thank you for always being the happy smiley one. Thank you for always being there for me and thank you for always being a phone call away. It’s your birthday today and you being a typical cancerian like me would want nothing more than to spend it with family,” she wrote.

“So here I am thinking about you since I woke, thinking about you listening to your jazz music high in the sky,” Murgatroyd captioned the post,” she added.

She also took to her Instagram Stories to share how she’d been feeling in the moment.

“First birthday that I can’t hear his voice and talk to him. Wild,” she wrote.

