DWTS Pro Ready For Multiple Babies

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers and married couple Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are currently trying to get pregnant with their second child and they are being very open about their struggles and undergoing IVF treatments.

In a recent Instagram story, Peta revealed that she wants to have a large family and it’s all because of her son, Shai, who turned 5 in January.

Peta Said She Wants to Give Her Son 4 Brothers & Sisters

In an Instagram story where Peta broke down crying about her latest round of IVF injections — because the shots were so painful and Maks was out of town and therefore not able to help her — she finished up the Instagram story by saying that their son Shai is what “makes this all worth it.”

Peta said, “Honestly, Shai keeps me grounded and makes this all worth it. I look at him and I want four more babies. He is my everything and I cannot wait to give him a brother or sister.”

Peta and Maks currently have several viable embryos and are awaiting word from their doctor to schedule implantation. They aren’t sure they want to go after multiple babies at one time — they aren’t going after triplets, but they have talked about twins.

“Hell no to triplets, guys. We are not prepared, mentally or physically. Twins, we discussed twins,” said Peta.

Maks added that he used to say he “would love twins,” but now that he has experienced being a parent, he’s not sure.

“One is enough. The focus, the focal point. But then, yeah, we’d be blessed with whatever,” he said.

Peta also added that they are discussing implanting multiple embryos just in case one doesn’t take, but that’s a big decision because what if they both take?

“We’re going to make those decisions in the next couple of weeks,’ said Peta.

Peta Also Revealed What Shai Wants to Name the Baby

When asked if Shai is excited to get a sibling, she said that he is “beyond excited.”

“He is beyond excited and he asks me everyday ‘Mommy, when’s there a baby in there?’ [points to her tummy] He’s so cute. He says he wants a brother and it’s going to be named George and if it’s a girl, it’s going to be Georgie,” said Peta.

She then added with a wry look: “We won’t be naming either of them that.”

On July 15 when Peta celebrated her 36th birthday, she posted a photo of herself holding Shai to Instagram and wrote, “A chill birthday to remember. I’m exactly where I’m meant to be… here with my baby. Waking up grateful for where I am and what I’ve gone through to get there. Life is good.”

Peta and Maks revealed in June 2022 in an interview with People that they have suffered multiple miscarriages the past few years and now they are attempting IVF in order to have a second baby.

Peta further detailed their experiences when she appeared on the “Infertile AF” podcast, telling the host that the first miscarriage was incredibly hard for her, but the second miscarriage hit Maks particularly hard.

“He was very upset [along] with me, the second [miscarriage] he was very upset, he was away again. I told him over the phone, he had to stop the tour bus he was on with his brother and get off and have the conversation and he was crying. It was devastating because he felt terrible that he wasn’t there for me again,” said Peta.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season on Monday, September 19 on Disney Plus.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Dancer Cheryl Burke ‘Pissed’ About Latest Divorce Development