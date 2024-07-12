Peta Murgatroyd & Maks Chmerkovskiy Share Big Family News

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Peta Murgatroyd has given birth to her third child. On July 12, Murgatroyd and her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, announced that they welcomed a baby boy.

“He is officially evicted from his mom and he is sooooo cute!!!! Birth details later but for now we wanted to let you all know that mom and baby are doing perfect, and delivery took around 47 seconds total! Exactly one push! Also thank you all for the beautiful messages we have been receiving. Means a lot and very much appreciated,” Chmerkovskiy captioned an Instagram post.

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy, who tied the knot in 2017, are already parents to Shai, 7, and Rio, 1.

Fans Reacted to Peta Murgatoyd & Maks Chmerkovskiy’s Baby News on Instagram

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy were quite surprised to learn that they were expecting another baby so soon after baby Rio joined their family. After sharing the news, the couple did a gender reveal.

“I’ve been quietly preparing myself to be a real-life wolf pack Mumma with our THIRD baby boy on the way. I CANNOT BELIEVE WE WILL HAVE 3 BOYS!! Maks and I are beyond happy to have another buddy for Shai and Rio…we want them to be the best of friends and thinking about family dinners already makes us laugh! Not to mention when Rio turns 1, I will give birth to this bundle of joy a couple of weeks later,” Murgatroyd captioned an Instagram post on March 21.

Flash forward five months and fans are reacting to the newest Chmerkovskiy baby’s arrival on social media.

“One push????? Girl you just sneezed him out lol,” one person wrote.

“Gosh…I wished I looked that good after delivering …I looked like the Michelin man…..but it was worth it….had twin girls 1 + pounds each ….super tiny but they’re great now,” someone else said.

“Congratulations! Ok one push? Kinda jealous mine wasn’t like that! Blessed for sure,” a third comment read.

“That woman is stunning even after giving birth to her 3rd baby (the second in just over a year). She is a gorgeous warrior! CONGRATULATIONS,” a fourth Instagram user added.

Peta Murgatroyd & Maksim Chmerkovskiy May Be Done Having Children

Both Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd have talked about wanting a big family. In February, Chmerkovskiy told Us Weekly that there was “no way” he and his wife were stopping after their third child.

“I feel like if we’re going to be successful with these three, we’re going to look at each other and she’s going to say, ‘So we’re doing it again. What are we doing?’ So as long as we have space,” he explained.

Now, however, it sounds like their third baby will indeed be their last.

“She’s ready to get back in the world. I know she wants to get back to her body. I know it’s tough, but we’re constantly reminded that this is probably the last time we’re doing it. This probably is the last time she’s going to be in this situation,” Chmerkovskiy told Us Weekly.

