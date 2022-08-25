Peta Murgatroyd Breaks Silence After Heartbreaking Ordeal

“Dancing With the Stars” married professional dancers Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy shared the heartbreaking news this week that their IVF implantation didn’t take. They have been open and candid in the past few months about their struggles with secondary infertility — i.e., they were able to get pregnant but Murgatroyd miscarried three times in two years, she revealed to People in June 2022.

They shared with fans in July 2022 that they had viable embryos and were just awaiting implantation, but then on August 23, Murgatroyd wrote on Instagram that she went from “one of the happiest days of [her] life” on implantation day to “one of the saddest moments [she’ll] never forget” when she was told that the embryo transfer did not work.

Now she opened up in an interview about what that was like and whether they are going to try again soon.

Murgatroyd Admitted It’s ‘Been a Rough Couple of Days’

Speaking with People on the red carpet of “The Great Wolf Pack: A Call to Adventure” in Los Angeles, the professional dancer said that it has definitely “been a rough couple of days,” but she is “grateful” for the family she has. She and fellow pro dancer Maks Chmerkovskiy married in 2017 and have a 5-year-old son named Shai.

“I’m feeling great today. I’m feeling really positive. It’s only been six days, but yeah, it has been a rough couple of days. But today I’m feeling great, spending time with my family. I just love to be grateful for it,” said Murgatroyd.

On her Instagram post revealing that the implantation didn’t work, Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy’s “Dancing With the Stars” family was full of support and love in their messages.

“I love you so much, Peta,” wrote pro Lindsay Arnold.

“Peta, I love you. You are strong and so loved!” wrote pro Alan Bersten.

Dancer Jenna Johnson, who is married to Maks’ brother Valentin Chmerkovskiy — they are expecting a baby in January 2023 — wrote, “Love you with ALL my heart!”

“I love you so much, Peets,” wrote dancer Koko Iwasaki. “Thank you for being so vulnerable with the world. You are the strongest.”

Dancers Sasha Farber and Keo Motsepe and actress Rumer Willis, who was Val’s partner on season 20 of “Dancing With the Stars,” also left comments and heart emojis.

Peta & Maks Are Going to ‘Take a Little Break’ Before Trying IVF Again

The dancer also told People that they are planning to “just take a little break for a couple of months” before they try again.

Maks added that they wanted to have a fun night out for Shai, who has also had a hard last couple of months.

“[Shai has] been a great kid and you know, we had tough summer and he was amazing. So he definitely earned it today,” said Chmerkovskiy.

On her post about the transfer, Murgatroyd admitted that she has had times this summer where she was “unsure” of the decision to be so open and honest with her followers about all of these things, but she “thank[s] you all for coming along with [her] on this journey.”

“I can’t tell you how much your guidance and advice has helped navigate me through my first round of IVF,” wrote the dancer.

She also said that she has “taken the necessary steps to start the healing process. To sit in [her] feelings, and feel what [she needs] to, to start moving forward with an open heart.”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season on Monday, September 19, on Disney Plus.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Insider Confirms Return of Two Fan-Favorites