Peta Murgatroyd Shares ‘Disaster’ Ahead of Surgery, Updates Fans

Former “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd shared an update with her fans.

Murgatroyd recently opened up to People Magazine about suffering three miscarriages over the course of two years, as she’s been trying to get pregnant with her second child.

“I was completely embarrassed, ultimately ashamed. I didn’t even know how to utter the words and have that sentence come out of my mouth: I had a miscarriage. I’m somebody who prides herself on health and wellness. I exercise every single day. But as I came to realize, that doesn’t really go hand-in-hand with the reproductive system,” Murgatroyd told People.

Since then, Murgatroyd has announced that she is undergoing IVF and keeping fans updated on her journey.

Murgatroyd Had a ‘Disaster’ of a Day Prior to Her Egg Retrieval

Murgatroyd shared a video of her egg retrieval day on Instagram.

“The night before was a disaster,” Murgatroyd shared with fans. “Maks was in New York finishing a job and had a flight booked that evening to get back to LA to be with me, and drive me in for the egg retrieval. His flight was CANCELED! Not rebooked, but completely canceled.”

She added, “Normally this wouldn’t be an issue, but he was required the next morning to give his sample (a fresh sample) to fertilize the eggs. The first flight he could get landed at 9 am and I was due in surgery at 9 am.”

She said that she told her husband he needed to find a way to be there for her, and he did end up arriving on time for the end of the appointment.

Murgatroyd Is ‘Hopeful’ Following the Surgery

Murgatroyd shared that she is hopeful following the surgery that she had to retrieve eggs for fertilization.

“I wasn’t able to get anymore footage inside the operating room and post surgery,” Murgatroyd wrote. “Butttt…. We got 40 eggs from 27 follicles!!! I cried when he told me the number.”

She shared that her doctor was “thrilled” and “couldn’t believe” the number.

“Now we wait and watch them grow!” she wrote. “I am hopeful and cannot wait to expand our family. I also know this is just the beginning so I’m not letting myself get carried away.”

In the Instagram caption, Murgatroyd thanked her doctor.

“Next level care,” she wrote. “I felt so calm, prepped and ready. The nurses were making me laugh after a stressful night and I had the best experience. Dr Surrey made sure I was fully aware and informed on every step of the procedure and post op care.”

One of those nurses gave Murgatroyd more hope when she said that it was the highest

“Keep your fingers crossed everyone that we have a few little Chmerkovskiys waiting for us soon!” she concluded.

Murgatroyd told People that she was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and that she and her husband wanted to try IVF in hopes of being able to have a viable pregnancy.

“For the first time in nearly two years, I feel excited,” she told the outlet. “I’m in a much happier place. I got answers.”

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2022. The show will air on Disney+ rather than on ABC in a first for both the show and the network.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro’s Child ‘Kicked Out’ of Daycare