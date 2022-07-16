Peta Murgatroyd Reacts to Sister-in-Law Jenna Johnson’s Pregnancy

Peta Murgatroyd reacted to big family news.

The “Dancing with the Stars” pro dancer offered congratulations to her sister-in-law, Jenna Johnson, and brother-in-law, Val Chmerkovskiy, as they announced they are expecting their first child, due in January 2023.

Peta has been married to Maksim Chmerkovskiy since 2017 and they have a 5-year-old son, Shai, per E! News. The mirrorball champion has been vocal about her desire to expand her family, and she recently revealed that she has suffered three miscarriages within the past two years.

Here’s what you need to know:

Peta Congratulated Jenna & Val on Instagram

In a series of posts on her Instagram story, Peta reshared the big family news shortly after Jenna and Val posted a maternity photoshoot and sonogram photo to announce their baby news.

“The news is out!” Peta wrote on IG. “Congratulations to my stunning family. [Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy] you will be the best parents!!! …We are getting another Chmerkovskiy!!!!!”

In a video shared on her story, Peta also addressed fans directly. “We are so, so ecstatic for Val and Jenna,” she told her followers. “I’m so happy we are expanding the family. … I’m going to be an auntie, Shai’s going to have a cousin. This is, like, the best news and we are so happy for them. It’s just a glorious day to share the news, finally.”

Peta also gave an update on her plans to try to conceive a child after recently starting the invitro-fertilization process.

“I just want to catch you guys up,” she shared. “Yesterday, I went in for a checkup and everything looks amazing. My lining looks good, there’s no cysts…so we are going to proceed ahead. And I will let you guys know when and what and how moving forward.”

Peta capped off her story by sharing a photo of her holding her son Shai with the caption “Grateful.”

Peta Murgatroyd Recently Revealed That She Started IVF After Being Diagnosed With PCOS

In a June 2022 interview with People magazine, Peta opened up to fans about her plans to get pregnant after being diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

“I do have hormonal imbalances that are causing the eggs to maybe not mature enough before they’re released,” she revealed as she explained her decision to start VF.

On June 22, Murgatroyd posted a video her Instagram page as she did her first round of IVF on-camera. “I’m excited. I have two injections to do,” she told fans. “I’m gonna keep it real with you guys. Taking you guys on this journey with me for baby no. 2 is actually kinda special and incredible,”

“I know that this is a risk, a gamble, we don’t know what’s gonna happen,” Peta added. “But I think this is the most excited I’ve been in a very long time.”

With Peta actively trying to conceive, the timing for two Chmerkovskiy babies could be in sync. Jenna previously told Us Weekly that she and Peta once made a pact to try to get pregnant at the same time so that their babies would have a cousin the same age.

“Peta and I have a deal that we’re going to get pregnant together,” Jenna told the outlet in 2019.

At the time, newlyweds Jenna and Val weren’t quite ready to take the parental plunge, so Peta joked that she would try to “schedule” in a second baby “soon” and then try for a third child later.

