Peta Murgatroyd’s Partner Jason Lewis is Like No Partner She’s Ever Had

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd is paired with “Sex and the City” star Jason Lewis for season 31 and she has revealed that he’s like no other partner she’s ever had.

Murgatroyd Says Lewis is ‘So Unbelievably Flexible’

In her Instagram stories since the cast was announced on September 8, Murgatroyd has been sharing behind-the-scenes videos and commentary with her fans, including a video that showed her partner Lewis doing a flat frog, the splits and almost a straddle split (but he can’t quite pull that one off).

“The thing you might not know about Jason is that he is so unbelievably flexible. I’ve never had a partner so flexible, check this out,” said Murgatroyd as he showed off his moves.

She added, “We are working so hard to bring you the best cha cha possible. So hard. We are in the hottest room with no AC. Do you like me right now or do you hate me right now?”

Lewis replied, “I adore you.”

In a follow-up Instagram story, Murgatroyd gushed about how hard they are working and how ready they are for the premiere on September 19.

“Today we got through our whole dance to music a few times over and it made me very, very happy. I’m very proud of Jason, he’s working so hard. It just gives me a release that I know that we can get it and it’s gonna be all good. We’re gonna be ready, we’re gonna be good and I can’t wait for you guys to see it,” said the professional dancer.

Murgatroyd Also Said She’s ‘So Happy to be Back on “Dancing With the Stars”‘

In another Instagram story, Murgatroyd said that she is “so happy” to return to the show. Murgatroyd last danced on season 29, though in recent months she revealed that she actually suffered a miscarriage part way through that season and it was “traumatic” and she kept it hidden from the show.

Murgatroyd told the “Infertile AF” podcast back in July that it was “dreadful having to put on a happy face” when she was “so utterly sad on the inside.”

But now she’s back for season 31 and she said that she is “so happy” to be back.

“I am so happy, [Lewis] is an absolute doll. A sweetheart to work with, a hard worker, dedicated, everything. I am super lucky this season,” said Murgatroyd in an Instagram story, adding, “It’s been two years since I’ve been here. I am so, so happy to be back! … [my partner] is such a sweetheart, you guys will love him. So down to earth and kind … he is the sweetest human. It’s so easy with my partner because he’s so nice and so lovable and so likable and just a down-to-Earth human being.”

The two of them also did an Instagram live where Murgatroyd reiterated her excitement to return to the ballroom.

“I’m super happy to be back as well. I’m very happy to be here, be here amongst all my friends again on the show that I love that I’ve been doing for over 10 years,” said Murgatroyd.

Lewis added, “I got the best lady. She is so damn awesome. This has been an absolute joy to get to be in her space, to be taught by her … we’re always laughing, it’s just been a great environment. I’m having a damn good time.”

And guess what their team is called? Team Sex and the Shimmy!

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season on Monday, September 19, on Disney Plus.

