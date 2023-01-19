Peta Murgatroyd Reveals Abrupt Ending to Maks Chmerkovskiy Relationship

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy once broke up for a year, Murgatroyd revealed in an Instagram post for Chmerkovskiy’s 43rd birthday.

In the post, Murgatroyd, 36, recalls the couple’s relationship ending abruptly.

“Our journey was perfect for us… A year long obsessive electric relationship that ended abruptly… that picked back up exactly where we left off when we both got our sh** together,” she wrote in the post, which featured a much younger, shirtless Chmerkovskiy flexing in the gym. “I have photos of our ‘in between’ period where we were still around each other but not technically together and it makes me laugh how much we tried to stay away from each other.”

According to Us Weekly, Chmerkovksiy and Murgatroyd first met in 2009 on Broadway and began dating three years later when dancing as professional dancers on “Dancing With the Stars.” They broke up a year into their relationship, but they got back together and Chmerkovskiy proposed in 2015. The couple tied the knot in 2017.

They welcomed their son, Shai, in January 2017, and they’re currently expecting their second child.

Peta Murgatroyd Recalled Falling in Love With Her Husband

In the Instagram post, Murgatroyd reflected on the early years of her relationship with her now-husband, Chmerkovskiy.

“This was the first picture Maks sent me of himself back when our courtship started,” she wrote. “In true Maks fashion he was very proud of his gym bod and I was of course head-over-heels in love (not at first sight, but close) haha. I came across this pic as I was searching for photos for my dad’s funeral and to go back in time and look at our relationship made me super emotional. I’m also pregnant so I have raging hormones right now.”

Murgatroyd went on to say happy birthday to her husb and.

“My love, the love of my life, I wish you an abundance of joy, peace, and light on your birthday,” the dancer wrote. “You deserve everything and more. Thank you for being the best husband and father.”

Murgatroyd Was Skeptical About Her Pregnancy

Murgatroyd waited until she got into the second trimester of her pregnancy to share that she’s expecting. She and Chmerkovskiy decided to wait because they were “skeptical” that the pregnancy would be viable, she told People.

The dancer was open about her infertility journey and her IVF hopes throughout the process, though she shared that she had let go of hope going into her second round of IVF in an Instagram post.

“I literally was praying to the gods about this, but it’s so funny because I was at a stage where I had let [the idea of pregnancy] go,” she told the outlet. “I was about to call it. I had called the IVF doctor to start my second round again and I had let it go. As in I was like, ‘If I’m a one-time mom, if I have one child for the rest of my life, I have to be happy with it.’”

She concluded, “I think that was also a catalyst for me, for my body and my mind and my soul to let it go and to move on and not have this harboring feeling inside of me that I needed more. And to just be grateful for what I have.”

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.