Peta Murgatroyd & Maks Chmerkovskiy Celebrate Son’s Huge Milestone

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd and her husband Maks Chmerkovskiy are on vacation with their son, Shai, who celebrated a big milestone.

During their vacation, the couple’s five-year-old son, Shai, lost his first tooth, Murgatroyd revealed on Instagram.

“It FINALLY came out and we think he swallowed it,” Murgatroyd wrote alongside a photo of her smiling beside Shai showing off his now-missing tooth. “I turned around after cleaning up breakfast and it had gone, literally swallowed unbeknownst to Shai, OR the tooth fairy took it.”

She added, “We are saying the latter to Shai because he got very upset when he thought he wasn’t getting any coins from the tooth fairy haha…. I think it went down with the [apple] at breakfast.”

She also shared a photo of Chmerkovskiy smiling and pointing at the missing tooth.

Murgatroyd Shared ‘Wholesome’ Photos From Vacation

On top of the photo of the missing tooth, Murgatroyd shared a slew of images from the beach vacation.

“Some wholesome pics that make my heart soar,” she wrote as the caption.

Chmerkovskiy, for his part, shared an adorable tribute to their son.

“My guy and I,” he wrote. “My heartbeat. … This love is unlike anything else and only gets stronger, if you do it right. Fatherhood is easily the hardest and most rewarding job I’ve ever had. Instant reward with the best longe term ROI.”

He added, “Also, a father and a dad are so not the same things. If you have kids, go be amazing at the most important job you’ve ever had.”

Chmerkovskiy & Murgatroyd Hope to Grow Their Family

Chmerkovskiy spoke to E! News about where the couple is at now after their first journey with in-vitro fertilization was unsuccessful.

“We still want a family that’s bigger than what we are,” Chmerkovskiy, 42, told the outlet. “We are still going to continue attempts and we’ll see what happens, regardless of the fact that we’re going to have a bigger family whether through adoption or whatever this may be.”

The dancer added, “This is not over for us.”

Murgatroyd opened up in June 2022 interview with People about experiencing three miscarriages since 2020.

She told the outlet about her first miscarriage, which she recalled happened in a Whole Foods bathroom. Chmerkovskiy told the outlet that moment was “as dark as it can get.”

“I think the darkest part is when the person you are in love with calls you and she says that she had a miscarriage in the bathroom, that’s as dark as it can get,” he told the outlet.

In some good news for fans of the dancer, Murgatroyd plans to continue with her time on “Dancing With the Stars” for as long as possible, she told Cheryl Burke during an interview on “Burke In the Game.”

“I love the direction it’s going,” Murgatroyd shared. “I feel like the last few seasons were tough. … But this season, I feel like the heart’s back.”

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.