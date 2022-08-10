Peta Murgatroyd Shares Heartfelt Post as IVF Journey Comes to an End

Former “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd shared an update on her IVF journey with her followers, including a heartfelt thank you to her doctor.

Murgatroyd first shared in July 2022 that she and her husband, Maks Chmerkovskiy, suffered three miscarriages over the course of two years. She told People Magazine that the two wanted to have more children and have chosen to undergo IVF.

Now, Murgatroyd has been almost all the way through the process and took the time to thank her doctor for his help.

Murgatroyd ‘Can’t Wait’ to Introduce Her Doctor to Her Rainbow Baby

In the new Instagram post, which served as a letter to her doctor, Dr. Mark Surrey, Murgatroyd shared that she felt “broken” before she underwent IVF.

“You’re making our dreams come true,” she wrote. “As we come to an end of our IVF journey, whatever the outcome may be, I am so grateful to have been introduced to you. You were the perfect match for us. Calm and poised, trustworthy and confident, you gave me hope when I was at my lowest.”

She added, “I stared at you with tear-filled eyes, desperately looking to you for answers. You held my hand as you walked me through the corridors and you never made me feel like I was broken.”

The dancer said that she couldn’t wait to introduce her baby to her doctor.

“Instead, you gave me a solution and you ultimately gave me my sanity,” she wrote. “I can’t thank you enough. One day when this is all perfect and done, you will meet our rainbow baby… I so look forward to that day.”

Murgatroyd Was ‘Embarrassed,’ ‘Ashamed’ of Miscarriage

In July, Murgatroyd told People about her previous miscarriages and how they left her feeling.

“I was completely embarrassed, ultimately ashamed. I didn’t even know how to utter the words and have that sentence come out of my mouth: I had a miscarriage. I’m somebody who prides herself on health and wellness. I exercise every single day. But as I came to realize, that doesn’t really go hand-in-hand with the reproductive system,” Murgatroyd told People at the time.

During an interview with ET Online during the Espy awards, Murgatroyd shared that she’s heard a lot of stories about IVF, though her experience has been mostly positive.

“It’s going really well,” she shared. “We’re very excited. We’re kind of in the last stages of it. There should be – fingers crossed – a pregnancy pretty soon.”

She added, “You hear the horror stories about it – marriages breaking up all that stuff – it’s pretty dramatic, but it hasn’t gone there. But, yeah, there’s been some times where I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t believe I’m doing this.’ But Honestly, we’re good. This is the path for us.”

