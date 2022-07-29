Peta Murgatroyd Reveals a Big Regret in Her Marriage

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd has opened up about her marriage to Maksim Chmerkovskiy, revealing that she has one big regret that could have made them parents several times over in the last few years.

Peta Regrets They Didn’t Start Trying for a Baby Sooner

On the the July 21 episode of “Infertile AF” podcast, Peta admitted that they were ready to start trying for baby No. 2 a lot sooner than they actually did. Peta and Maks welcomed their son Shai in January 2017 and she said on the podcast that they were ready to start trying in 2019, but she still had a year on her contract left at “Dancing With the Stars,” so they decided not to start trying.

“I had been ready [to start trying for a baby] a year prior to when we had started, but I guess we were always thinking about the next job and in hindsight, I regret that,” said Peta. “It was always like, ‘Oh, ‘Dancing With the Stars’ is gonna call me. I’ve still got a season on my contract.'”

She also said that when she did start getting pregnant and having miscarriages, she felt in her gut that something was wrong but she didn’t pursue anything with her doctors and she regrets that now because they could have already had baby no. 2 and even maybe baby no. 3 by now.

Peta Didn’t Always Want to Have Kids

During the podcast, the host asked Peta if she always wanted to be a mom and she said that actually, she didn’t start really wanting kids until she fell in love with Maks.

“You know what, I didn’t [want kids]. I only had those feelings come up in me when I was about 28,” said the dancer.

Prior to that, she prioritized her career and she “didn’t know how [she] was going to be pregnant and have kids and still be able to dance and stuff like that.”

“[That’s] such an immature way of thinking, really, and a little ignorant,” she admitted.

She went on to say that wanting kids hit her when when was about 28 and had met Maks.

“It only kind of hit me when I was 28 and I had met my now-husband Maks and that was when I really had those feelings [of] ‘oh my god, I would love to have a child with him,'” revealed Peta.

On her birthday on July 15, Peta posted a photo to Instagram of herself holding her son, Shai, and wrote, “I’m exactly where I’m meant to be… here with my baby.

Waking up grateful for where I am and what I’ve gone through to get there. Life is good.”

In 2022, Maks and Peta have been really outspoken in talking about their three heartbreaking miscarriages and now how they are undergoing IVF in an effort to have a second child.

On the “Infertile AF” podcast, Peta talked at length about how hard the miscarriages were on both of them. But now that they are in the midst of IVF, they are both so happy — they have viable embryos now and they are awaiting implantation day.

In an Instagram live back on July 13, Peta told her followers, “we have babies! We have babies. I don’t know the sex or anything yet, but we have babies made and they’re good babies … We were just hoping for two, let’s just get two perfect whatevers, I don’t care if it’s a boy or a girl, but we’re very excited, everything’s going to plan. We will be expanding [our family] very, very soon.”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for season 31 in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus. Both Peta and Maks have said they would love to return to the show, though Peta is also hoping to be pregnant soon, so she will probably not be appearing on season 31. But Maks said during the same Instagram live that he would deifnitely come back.

“[‘Dancing With the Stars’] is almost 20 years of our life. I would absolutely love to join ‘Dancing With the Stars’ in any capacity,” said Maks, whose last season on the show was season 25 in 2017.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Recalls Making a Contestant Cry