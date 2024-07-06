Peta Murgatroyd & Maks Chmerkovskiy Celebrate Big Baby Moment

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are about to welcome their third son. Before their new addition arrives, however, the “Dancing with the Stars” couple had an important family occasion to celebrate first.

The DWTS couple’s second son, Rio, recently had his first birthday. Murgatroyd shared a few photos from his birthday cake smash that had fans swooning.

Peta Murgatroyd Shared Photos of Baby Rio Smashing His 1st Birthday Cake

On July 5, Murgatroyd shared a quartet of photos on her Instagram page. She captioned it, “Our big boy 🎂.” Each of the pictures showed Rio sitting on the floor, wearing just a diaper.

Rio sat with a birthday cake in front of him. Murgatroyd tagged the photographer, Nikki Ryan Photography, who snapped away as the little guy smashed his cake.

Rio smiled and seemingly did not hesitate for very long before embracing the messy opportunity ahead of him. The photos showed bits of sprinkles, frosting, and cake on the floor around Rio as he explored the situation with both hands.

In the final photo Murgatroyd shared, Rio was on the move. His hands were covered in cake, as were his toes. He leaned over the cake, slightly to the side, and put his hands on the floor as if he was ready to push himself into a standing position.

“Spiderman stance in the last pic,” a follower declared.

DWTS Fans Adored Rio’s Birthday Cake Smash

Murgatroyd’s birthday cake post gave “Dancing with the Stars” fans an opportunity to share their thoughts regarding which parent Rio most resembles.

This theme of comments arises with many of Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy’s posts. Comments about the couple’s older son, Shai, typically note his resemblance to his dad. With Rio, however, “Dancing with the Stars” fans lean toward seeing a strong resemblance to Murgatroyd.

One person commented, “He is such a mini Peta!”

Another supporter wrote, “Happy birthday to adorable Rio. Enjoying his delicious cake in all possible ways even though he looks a little different in these photos (close-up?) I still can’t tell who he resembles more to!”

Someone else noted, “He looks so much like you!”

A different Instagram user shared, “Awww, been waiting to get my Rio-fix! Such a sweetheart 😍 And in pix 1 and 2, I really see his resemblance to Shai!”

Other “Dancing with the Stars” fans shared birthday wishes and other light-hearted thoughts.

“Besides being so adorable, he is ready to start raising some hell, lol. He will be your ‘handful.’ My second child was my ‘handful,’ she had that same look on her face at that age,” read a fan’s comment.

“And one very proud Nana to this beautiful little angel,” gushed Murgatroyd’s mother.

On July 3, Murgatroyd posted a video on Instagram that showed her dancing with Chmerkovskiy. A hashtag in the caption of the post noted she was 8 months pregnant.

The very pregnant “Dancing with the Stars” pro shared she was “Counting down the daaaaaysssssss! Incoming fam of 5 VERY SOON.”

In February, Murgatroyd revealed she was expecting again in a fun Instagram video. She noted in the caption, “Yes we know…we just had a baby… haha! This was very unexpected at (4 months postpartum with Rio) but we are sooooo happy.”

The family had a blast celebrating Rio’s first birthday in June and now everybody is on labor watch for the third baby boy to join the family.