Peta Murgatroyd Thought She Was ‘Dying’ Amid Hospitalization & Miscarriage

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd has been open about her desire to expand her family with her husband, Maks Chmerkovskiy.

Now, the dancer is opening up about experiencing pregnancy, COVID, and a miscarriage all in the past couple of years. Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy share one son, Shai, 5. They have been open about wanting to expand their family.

During an episode of Cheryl Burke’s podcast “Burke In the Game,” Murgatroyd shared some information about her experience with her most recent pregnancy and having COVID-19 while home alone with her son, which led her to call an ambulance and be hospitalized, where she realized she’d also had a miscarriage.

Murgatroyd Was Hospitalized While Pregnant

Murgatroyd started her story by telling Burke that she’d gone to visit Chmerkovskiy in Ukraine during her ovulation period in hopes of getting pregnant with their second child, but when she returned to the states, she was violently ill and had to call an ambulance to her home.

“I was on the floor, I was so weak that I couldn’t open the fridge door,” Murgatroyd recalls, adding that Shai was home with her.

The dancer added that she thought she was “dying” while she was sick, which led her to call Chmerkovskiy and ask him what to do. When the ambulance arrived, she ended up being strapped to the gurney and sent to the hospital.

When she got there, she found out she was pregnant.

“I was lying there, and they did so many different blood tests, and the doctor came back in one time, and his face dropped,” she said. ” … And the doctor says, ‘Did you know you were pregnant?'”

Murgatroyd recalled Chmerkovskiy, who was on speakerphone with her at the time, being excited about the news until she told the doctors she’d just had her period.

“It was the worst. And I didn’t realize I had just had a miscarriage at home,” she added. “I thought I’d just had my period, but it was a miscarriage.”

Murgatroyd shared that she has experienced three miscarriages and one failed round of IVF.

The professional dancer previously opened up about the miscarriage to People in a June 21 interview, and she told the outlet about her first miscarriage, which she recalled happened in a Whole Foods bathroom. Chmerkovskiy told the outlet that moment was “as dark as it can get.”

“I think the darkest part is when the person you are in love with calls you and she says that she had a miscarriage in the bathroom, that’s as dark as it can get,” he told the outlet.

In some good news for fans of the dancer, Murgatroyd plans to continue with her time on “Dancing With the Stars” for as long as possible, she told Burke in the interview.

“I love the direction it’s going,” Murgatroyd shared. “I feel like the last few seasons were tough. … But this season, I feel like the heart’s back.”

Chmerkovskiy Opened Up About the IVF Process

Chmerkovskiy spoke to E! News about where the couple is at now after their first journey with in-vitro fertilization was unsuccessful.

“We still want a family that’s bigger than what we are,” Chmerkovskiy, 42, told the outlet. “We are still going to continue attempts and we’ll see what happens, regardless of the fact that we’re going to have a bigger family whether through adoption or whatever this may be.”

The dancer added, “This is not over for us.”