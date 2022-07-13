Peta Murgatroyd & Maks Chmerkovskiy Share Big News on Pregnancy Journey

“Dancing With the Stars” couple Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy have opened up lately about their fertility struggles — namely, that Peta miscarried three times in the past two years, the couple told People in June 2022. She was eventually diagnosed with PCOS, or polycystic ovary syndrome, and they have started undergoing the steps for in-vitro fertilization (IVF).

Now in an Instagram live on July 13, they were excited to share “good news” with their fans.

‘We Have Babies’ Maks & Peta Share With Their Fans

During the Instagram live, Peta and Maks shared their exciting news: “We do have news — we have babies! We have babies. I don’t know the sex or anything yet, but we have babies made and they’re good babies,” exclaimed Peta.

“You end up with what was picked out to be the best [after lots of testing], the most perfect embryos,” added Maks.

“We were just hoping for two, let’s just get two perfect whatevers, I don’t care if it’s a boy or a girl, but we’re very excited, everything’s going to plan. We will be expanding [our family] very, very soon,” said Peta.

Peta and Maks were also asked if they are choosing the gender of the embryo(s) and they said yes, they will be choosing the gender. Maks joked that it’d be nice if all the embryos happen to be the same gender and they don’t have to choose, but they honestly will be “blessed” with whatever they get.

Peta Wants to Be an ‘Open Book’ Throughout All of This

Earlier in the day, Peta went on her Instagram stories to apologize for being MIA recently as they’ve been on their fertility and IVF journey.

“I know I’ve been MIA for a second. I guess I’ve just been in it — this is kind of, again, the down period of the whole IVF stage. We got some news, some good news,” teased Peta.

She also said that her DMs are “absolutely flooded with questions” about their journey — “what’s happening, how it works, what you’re doing, all of this stuff, so I really want to answer all of that stuff. It’s interesting for me.”

She added, “Right now I am such an open book, I’m going to be really honest with you guys … we’re really happy and you guys are going to hear more news soon.”

Peta is Working Out in Preparation for Hopefully Getting Pregnant

In a second set of Instagram stories, Peta also said that she’s feeling so great lately and she has been working out in preparation of hopefully getting pregnant.

“I’m excited, this is gonna be a great day. I’m feeling way more like myself. I did some exercises. As you saw Maks posted, I did a four-mile run, but I can’t really call it a run, I ran half of it, let’s be honest,” said Peta with a laugh, adding, “I died the last half, but I’m on my way and I want to feel really, really good about myself. I want to be fit and healthy before implantation day, so I’m excited.”

She went on to say that she’s trying to be “fit and healthy” in the sense of “feeling good about [her]self,” not in the sense of “getting skinny” because “obviously that’s not great for when you’re trying to get pregnant.”

“I’ve already put on five to seven pounds, so you guys don’t need to worry about that. I’m not looking skinny, let’s put it that way,” said Peta.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season this fall on Disney Plus.

