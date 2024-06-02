Peta Murgatroyd Stuns in Maternity Photoshoot Weeks Before Her Due Date For Baby No. 3

Peta Murgatroyd gave fans a look at her baby bump a little more than a month before her due date for her third child.

The “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer and her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy are expecting their third child in July 2024. The newborn is due just after the couple’s son Rio turns one on June 18. The Chmerkovskiys also share a 7-year-old son, Shai Aleksandr.

On June 1, 2024, Murgatroyd shared new photos of the tail end of her pregnancy and admitted that she is so ready to welcome her third baby boy.

Peta Murgatroyd Posed For a Special Photoshoot Ahead of Baby No. 3’s Birth

In June 2024, Murgatroyd posted a series of photos to Instagram to show off her seven-month baby bump. The two-time mirrorball champion glowed as she posed wearing a cropped white blouse that gave a full view of her bare belly. She also wore a white thong and sweat socks for the more casual photoshoot.

“July can’t come soon enough baby boy 🐣,” Murgatroyd captioned the professional photos. She thanked her photographer, Oxana Alex, for “giving this tired Mumma a ‘laid back’ third pregnancy shoot.”

Murgatroyd received comments from several of her “Dancing With the Stars” co-stars.

Her brother-in-law Val Chmerkovskiy wrote, “Gorgeous.”

“STUNNING 😍😍😍,” added fellow pro dancer Lindsay Arnold.

Pal Sharna Burgess also commented “Stunning” along with a heart and fire emoji.

Other fans wondered if Murgatroyd won’t deliver her baby before July, based on the size of her bump.

“Wonder if he will wait that long…🥰 Rest up and take care of yourself,” one fan wrote.

While Murgatroyd has not shared her exact due date, in February her husband told the “Sherri” show she’s due “somewhere in July.” Chmerkovskiy also teased that his wife hopes to be back on the dance floor for “Dancing with the Stars” season 33 when it debuts in September.

In an Instagram story posted on June 1, Murgatroyd shared, “I’m going to give birth in six weeks.” That would put her due date somewhere around mid-July.

Peta Murgatroyd & Maks Chmerkovskiy Talked About Having More Kids

In late 2023, Chmerkovskiy was shocked to find that his wife was pregnant with another baby just a few months after the birth of their son Rio. Murgatroyd even posted an Instagram video of her surprising her husband with the news when he was out of town. “We’re having a baby,” she shared with fans. “This was very unexpected at (4 months postpartum with Rio) but we are sooooo happy and so ready to be a family of 5 soon!”

In March, the couple shared a sweet gender reveal that confirmed they will welcome a third baby boy. And Baby No. 3 may not be their last.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Chmerkovskiy said “there’s no way” they won’t consider having more kids. “Because I feel like if we’re going to be successful with these three, we’re going to look at each other and she’s going to say, ‘So we’re doing it again,’” he said. “I want Peta with a squad behind her that she made. And me, somewhere there in the room.”

The Ukrainian American dancer also raved about how stunning his wife looks during her pregnancy. “She looks amazing. I don’t know how she does any of this, to be honest,” the former “Dancing With the Stars” pro said.

