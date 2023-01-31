Pregnant Peta Murgatroyd Recalls Saying ‘Goodbye’ to Her Baby Amid Miscarriage Fears

Pregnant “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd thought she was having a miscarriage early on in her pregnancy, and she revealed to E! News that she said “goodbye” to her baby.

In early January 2023, just days before Murgatroyd and her husband, Maks Chmerkovskiy, were set to announce their pregnancy, Murgatroyd revealed that she began to bleed and was sure she was having a miscarriage.

“And I lost it,” she told the outlet. “I was a mess. Immediately, my head went to, ‘Oh, I’m having a fourth miscarriage. Here we go.’ But I was so much further along.”

She added that she “said goodbye” to her baby overnight that night.

“I was expecting the worst news because that was exactly what I had been throguh before,” Murgatroyd said. “It was like, ‘This can’t be happening again. This cannot be happening.’ Because further along, it’s a different type of miscarriage. I didn’t even want to imagine waht was going to be next for me.”

The bleeding, however, was not harmful and was “very normal.”

Murgatroyd Does Not Plan to Reveal the Baby’s Gender

During the interview, Murgatroyd said she does not think she and Chmerkovskiy will be sharing the gender of their baby before it arrives, though they do know.

Murgatroyd still also worries about a possible miscarriage.

“I think about that all the time, like, will there be a moment at 30 weeks? Will I be like, ‘Oh yeah, we are all good’?” she shared. “Anything can happen and I just want to err on the side of caution all the time.”

Murgatroyd previously revealed the couple has gone through three miscarriages. They have one son, Shai, who is 6 years old.

Murgatroyd waited until she got into the second trimester of her pregnancy to share that she’s expecting. She and Chmerkovskiy decided to wait because they were “skeptical” that the pregnancy would be viable, she told People.

The dancer was open about her infertility journey and her IVF hopes throughout the process, though she shared that she had let go of hope going into her second round of IVF in an Instagram post.

“I literally was praying to the gods about this, but it’s so funny because I was at a stage where I had let [the idea of pregnancy] go,” she told the outlet. “I was about to call it. I had called the IVF doctor to start my second round again and I had let it go. As in I was like, ‘If I’m a one-time mom, if I have one child for the rest of my life, I have to be happy with it.’”

Murgatroyd Reflected on Her Relationship With Chmerkovskiy

In an Instagram post for Chmerkovskiy’s 43rd birthday, Murgatroyd opened up about the couple’s relationship.

“Our journey was perfect for us… A year long obsessive electric relationship that ended abruptly… that picked back up exactly where we left off when we both got our sh** together,” she wrote in the post, which featured a much younger, shirtless Chmerkovskiy flexing in the gym. “I have photos of our ‘in between’ period where we were still around each other but not technically together and it makes me laugh how much we tried to stay away from each other.”

According to Us Weekly, Chmerkovksiy and Murgatroyd first met in 2009 on Broadway and began dating three years later when dancing as professional dancers on “Dancing With the Stars.” They broke up a year into their relationship, but they got back together and Chmerkovskiy proposed in 2015. The couple tied the knot in 2017, months after they welcomed Shai.

Murgatroyd revealed her pregnancy on Instagram with a series of photos of her baby bump.

“It brings me immense joy to finally announce that @maksimc and I are expecting our Chmerkovskiy #2,” she wrote on January 13, 2023. “After 2 years of constant struggle and heartache, 3 miscarriages and a failed embryo transfer…we have a healthy bun in the oven :)) It was a shock to all of us and we found out right before I was going in for my second round of IVF.”

