2 More DWTS Pros Confirmed Out for Season 33

Two additional “Dancing With the Stars” pros will not be competing on season 33. Just about one week after Lindsay Arnold confirmed that she wouldn’t be returning to the popular dance competition show, popular pro Peta Murgatroyd shared the news that she wouldn’t be back, either.

“I’m sorry. It’s not this season. It’s just too soon,” Murgatroyd said during an Instagram Live on August 29. She said that it’s “really sad” because she “really, really wanted to come back.”

“There’s no way I am ready, physically,” she added. “You need to be top of your game for this stuff, and I don’t want to let anyone down. … It was a choice I really thought about a week before we get the call, and I thought ‘there really is no way this time.”

“I chose family over work this time,” she continued. Murgatroyd is a mom to Shai, 7, Rio, 1, and Milan, 2 months.

In addition to Murgatroyd, longtime pro Artem Chmerkovskiy will be sitting out the season, according to Variety.

So far, Witney Carson is the only pro who has been confirmed for season 33. However, thanks to an Instagram spoiler, it seems as though Jenna Johnson has also been asked to take part in the new season.

The full cast announcement is on Wednesday, September 4, on “Good Morning America.”

Peta Murgatroyd Previously Expressed Interest in Competing on Season 33

Despite the fact that she just gave birth to her third child in June, Murgatroyd wanted to compete on season 33 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

“I would totally love to come back again. I know that sounds crazy,” Murgatroyd said on her Instagram Stories on August 11, 2024. “If they would have me. We just never know until the last minute. Obviously you guys know that. It’s the same every season. But, yeah. It’s my home. It’s what I know and love and do best. So, why not? It would be my third time coming back after a baby, which is insane,” she continued.

Murgatroyd had started working out again and had been open with her fans about her desire to dance.

“This would be the shortest amount of time that I would have because I think training starts end of August. So, it would be very, very cool and it would be good for me to get out and do this again and I would love to be dancing again,” she added.

Murgatroyd competed on season 32 alongside actor Barry Williams. She found out that she was pregnant with her third child at the beginning of the season. She and Williams finished the competition in seventh place.

Artem Chigvintsev Was Arrested in Napa on August 29

Chigvintsev hasn’t spoken out about his future with “Dancing With the Stars.” However, he was arrested in California on August 29, 2024, according to online booking records obtained by Heavy. In Variety’s report about the arrest, the outlet confirmed that he isn’t part of the upcoming season.

The 42-year-old father of one was booked on a 273.5 (a) — a felony domestic violence charge. His bail was set at $25,000.

A rep for the Napa County Sheriff’s office told TMZ that police responded to a domestic-violence call before 10 a.m. local time. The unnamed victim is said to have been injured, but further details weren’t immediately available. Heavy previously reached out to the Napa County Sheriff’s office for comment.

It seems Chigvintsev’s DWTS status was decided prior to his Thursday arrest.

