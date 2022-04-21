Peta Murgatroyd Asks Fans to Pray For Her

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd recently asked her fans for prayers about having another baby with her husband, fellow pro dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

Here is what she said about them adding to their family and some other fun things she revealed in an Instagram Q&A:

Peta Hopes They Will Have Another Baby

When asked if she and Maksim are going to have any more children, the two-time Mirrorball champion cut right to the chase: “Gosh, I hope so. Please pray for me, cross all your finger and toes, let’s do this!” She also said she is “beyond” excited for her good friend and fellow pro dancer Sharna Burgess on having her first child later this year.

Peta and Maks started dating on and off in 2012 and became engaged in 2015. They welcomed their son Shai in January 2017 and got married in July 2017.

During her Instagram Q&A, Peta also revealed the origin of Shai’s name — which almost wasn’t his name at all.

“We originally wanted to call Shai ‘Kai,’ but our friends actually took that name about six, seven months before [Shai was born], and we were like, ‘Oh my god, what are we gonna do?!’ I found ‘Shai’ on Google,” said the dancer with a laugh.

She also gave her fans an update on how Shai is doing — he was sick last week and they had to cancel their Easter plans because he spiked a fever.

“Today Shai woke up completely normal. I am so happy. He just had a really rough week — the tummy bug and then he got a separate virus, it’s really weird. It was a 48-hour thing, he’s completely fine now. Thank god,” said Peta.

Peta Also Said 2022 Is Going To Be A ‘Really Big’ Year For Her Business

In case you missed it, Peta launched a line of beauty products called Peta Jane Beauty in conjunction with South Seas Skincare. The debut products are tanners — a tanning mist and a tanning mousse for a variety of shades, plus a bronzing mitt and a back tanning applicator.

In her Q&A, Peta said that they aren’t planning any family vacations for 2022 yet because she is so focused on work.

“I don’t know about vacations yet, we haven’t planned anything. I’m just so into work right now, I’m really like full steam ahead, this year’s gonna be really big,” said Peta. “So I haven’t got any plans, I wish I did.”

Peta’s tanning mousse actually just won the Best Self Tanner Award at the 2022 New You Beauty Awards. On the beauty line’s Instagram account, Peta wrote, “WE WON!! Thank you @newyoumedia. It is an absolute honor to win an award for BEST SELF TANNER. All of us at @PetaJaneBeauty are committed to delivering the most exclusive tanning experience to all of you, and we promise that this award is just the beginning of our journey together.”

And on her personal Instagram, Peta added, “My year has been made. I’ve worked so hard alongside my partner Julie Nostrand for this day to come. I looked around the room as I was making my speech and I saw huge brands like Peter Thomas Roth and Dr Perricone sitting at nearby tables. What a dream I am so proud of my team, I’m proud that we launched this brand through a pandemic and came out on top! Thank you to everyone who has stood by me and helped me on this journey. This is just the beginning for Peta Jane Beauty, watch us take over the beauty space!!! Xo.”

Based on that comment and the fact that she said that 2022 is going to be a really big year for her line, we are excited to see what other products are on the horizon.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for season 31 in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus.

