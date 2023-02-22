‘Exhausted’ Peta Murgatroyd Gives Update on Rough Second Pregnancy

Peta Murgatroyd and her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy are expecting their second child together in the coming months. However, as Murgatroyd gets further along in her pregnancy, she’s having a more difficult time.

“Just another fun little update. I’m just not sleeping. I’m not sleeping well at all. And I am utterly exhausted,” the “Dancing With the Stars” pro said on her Instagram Stories on February 20, 2023.

“I looked at the clock yesterday and it was 2 a.m. Baby’s kicking from 2 to 6 a.m. and then I just get up and I’m frustrated because, you know, I went to the toilet four times,” she added.

Peta Murgatroyd’s Second Pregnancy Is Starting to Take a Toll

Murgatroyd was dressed casually as she spoke to fans, letting them know how she is feeling.

“I’m just so tired. Oh my God. I’m exhausted,” she said. She also shared that she’s been struggling with some heart burn, which has affected her sleep as well.

“I’m trying to lie on my left side only because my right side? It’s true what they say. My heart burn starts immediately. Like, within 60 seconds I have acid coming up my throat on my right side. It’s wild,” she explained.

Murgatroyd went on to say that this pregnancy is much different than how things were the first time around, mainly because she has a child whom she needs to care for. “I don’t have the luxury of just lying down whenever I feel like it,” she admitted.

Murgatroyd is finding some of her normal daily tasks, such as cleaning the house or doing dishes, making her even more tired. She admitted that she’s “not complaining,” but more realizing that she is pregnant and it’s okay to ask for help.

“I love it but it’s a different kind of experience because I’ve realized I’ve gone through my day and I haven’t sat down once,” she said, adding, “I think I just need to be aware of how much I’m doing. Delegating more things for other people to do. Because this week has been nuts.”

Peta Murgatroyd Has Also Been Experiencing Lower Back Pain & Nausea

In addition to feeling exhausted, Murgatroyd also said that she’s been having some lower back pain, especially when she’s on her feet for long periods of time. Couple that with no sleeping and it hasn’t been a very pleasant time in her pregnancy.

“I still feel so sick. I’m nauseous as hell this morning,” she told her followers. She said that she’d been allowing herself one cup of coffee a day — which sort of helps combat the no sleeping thing — but that it really had upset her stomach.

In another post, Murgatroyd did a Boomerang of herself resting on the couch.

“Back on the couch for me… I’m taking your advice and listening to my bod,” she captioned the post after receiving messages from fans encouraging her to really take it easy.

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy have not shared if they are expecting a boy or a girl. The baby is due in the next couple of months.

