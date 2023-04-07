Peta Murgatroyd Gives Pregnancy Update as Due Date Approaches: ‘Scary Times Ahead’

Pregnant “Dancing With the Stars” pro Peta Murgatroyd is in her third trimester of pregnancy and is preparing to welcome her second child in June 2023. The ballroom pro gave fans an update on her pregnancy as her due date approaches.

“Baby was giving me grief last night and all throughout the day. Head is down now which is amazing (I know they can still flip) but man this baby is punching me so low in my pubic area. It feels like baby has dropped a little and it’s putting so much pressure down below,” Murgatroyd wrote on her Instagram Stories on April 3, 2023.

Murgatroyd also said that she didn’t realize that she’s in her third trimester, but things are moving along and she’s getting ready to welcome her little one with husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy. The couple has not shared the sex of the baby, though they did find out.

Peta Murgatroyd’s Belly Has Officially Popped

Over the past few days, Murgatroyd has noticed that her belly has really popped. She and Chmerkovskiy jetted off to Mexico for a babymoon — along with their son, Shai — and Murgatroyd has been sharing all kinds of updates on her Instagram Stories.

On April 2, 2023, she mentioned that she felt very swollen, especially in her fingers in her lips. In another update, she shared that she can no longer see past her tummy.

“The sight path to my little bits has officially disappeared. Belly is that big. I cannot tell you what’s going on down there, I have no idea… no clue. Scary times ahead,” Murgatroyd joked in another post.

On April 3, 2023, Murgatroyd shared photos of herself cradling her bump while catching some rays. “Paradise with my baby,” she captioned the post adding, “…this swimsuit from @mondayswimwear is THE best for big boobies. It holds up these suckers without them falling out from underneath, the sides, the back.”

Murgatroyd previously commented on her belly, assuring fans that she isn’t having twins. “27 weeks … it’s wild. I promise there is only on [sic] baby in there,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories in March 2023, according to Us Weekly.

Murgatroyd confirmed her pregnancy in January 2023. “It is just a blessing at the end of the year for my family,” she told People magazine at the time. “It’s just been a whirlwind. The best blessing for us, truly,” she added.

Peta Murgatroyd Is Hoping to Return to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ in the Fall

Murgatroyd learned that she was pregnant with her second child at the beginning of season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

“I didn’t even know I was pregnant for so long until I was really feeling sick. I danced through ‘Dancing with the Stars’ with it. I started feeling weird, started feeling a little bit sick and a little bloated and I didn’t want to test for weeks,” she told People.

Murgatroyd was paired with Jason Lewis on season 31 and they ended up being the first couple eliminated. The ballroom pro is hoping to return to the ballroom in the fall after she welcomes her new baby.

“I would love to be [back], if they want me,” Murgatroyd told Us Weekly. “I’m here, I’m willing. I’ll give birth and jump back in within, you know, the seven weeks that I did with Shai. I went back with Nick Viall that season, and I would gladly do it again,” she added.

