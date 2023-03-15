‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Was Scared When She Got Pregnant

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd was scared when she first found out that she and her husband, Maks Chmerkovskiy, were expecting their second child.

“I held back for three days before I told Maks,” she told Us Weekly. “Because I wanted to see what happened. It’s been a scary road because honestly, every time I would use the restroom, I would panic.”

She added, “A sort of panic would set in, like, this could be the last time you feel this way or feel this good, you know? It was different until I kind of hit maybe like the 14, 15-week mark where I was like, ‘Oh, OK.’ Everyone told me to fricken relax.”

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy announced they’re expecting their second child in early 2023. Murgatroyd is due in June. They share one child, Shai, who was born in 2017.

Peta Murgatroyd Previously Revealed She Was ‘Skeptical’

Peta Murgatroyd was open about her infertility journey and her IVF hopes throughout the process, though she shared that she had let go of hope going into her second round of IVF.

“I literally was praying to the gods about this, but it’s so funny because I was at a stage where I had let [the idea of pregnancy] go,” she told People in January 2023. “I was about to call it. I had called the IVF doctor to start my second round again and I had let it go. As in I was like, ‘If I’m a one-time mom, if I have one child for the rest of my life, I have to be happy with it.’ ”

She added that she was “skeptical” about her pregnancy and sharing it with anyone else.

In an Instagram post announcing her pregnancy, Murgatroyd shared that she and her husband went through “2 years of constant struggle and heartache” as well as “3 miscarriages and a failed embryo transfer.”

Murgatroyd Would Love for Her Husband to Judge on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Murgatroyd shared that she would love if her husband returned to “Dancing With the Stars” as a judge on the show. In a March 9, 2023, interview with The U.S. Sun, Murgatroyd revealed that she thinks Chmerkovskiy would be “the right fit” for the role.

“Maks is a character in himself,” she told the outlet. “He’s very lovable. He says what he thinks. I think it’s the perfect role for him. I think it would be a great seat for him to fill, you know, being opposite Derek [Hough] as well.”

She added, “They are very different, and I think they’re great friends, and it would also be amazing to see the different dynamics of what they see in everybody’s dancing and what they would sort of pick on.”

Len Goodman was a judge on the show for 30 seasons, but he announced his retirement during season 31 of the competition. There have been no official announcements about whether he’ll be replaced, but it’s likely the judges for the upcoming season will be Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.