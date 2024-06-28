Peta Murgatroyd Picks Out Her Own Push Present Ahead of Baby No. 3

Peta Murgatroyd picked out her own “push present.”

In an Instagram video posted on June 27, 2024, the “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer gave fans an up-close look at a stunning emerald ring she chose for herself a few weeks before her third baby is due. While she did give her husband some credit, Murgatroyd made it clear that she designed the dazzling piece herself.

Murgatroyd and her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy are expecting their third child , a baby boy, in July 2024. The couple also share sons Shai, 7, and Rio, 1.

Here’s what you need to know:

Peta Murgatroyd Received a 6-Carat Emerald Ring as Her Push Present

In the video shared with fans, Murgatroyd opened a red jeweler’s book to show a stunning emerald ring. She explained that she opted to design her own ring from scratch from the online jewelry site JamesAllen.com.

The DWTS pro told fans she designed a 6-carat emerald ring with two natural 1-carat diamonds on the side. “This is my third push present from Maks and I’m absolutely obsessed,” she shared.

In the caption to her post, Murgatroyd gave herself designer’s credit. “The best push present to myself 😜,” she wrote, adding, “I got to design this beautiful custom ring from @jamesallenrings and it came out exactly how I wanted it 💍💚.”

Fans commented to say how gorgeous Murgatroyd’s ring was.

“It’s such a beautiful Push Present! I love it!! ❤️❤️❤️,” one fan wrote.

“Beautiful!! You make the ring sparkle even more!!” another wrote.

A few were skeptical of the “push present” trend.

“This 55 yr old is laughing …. Push Presents? Damn where was that when I was cranking out two kids and emergency C-sections,” one commenter wrote.

“I wish push presents were a thing back when I was pushin’,” another cracked.

Peta Received a Ring Set After Giving Birth to Her Son Rio in 2023

Murgatroyd mentioned that the ring she designed was her third push present. While it’s unclear what she received after giving birth to Shai in 2017, in 2023 she received a custom ring set from her husband to celebrate the birth of baby Rio.

One month after welcoming their bundle of joy, Chmerkovskiy presented his wife with stackable diamond rings, also from James Allen. “This is the push present I got for Peta, I wanted to make it really special,” Chmerkovskiy told fans in a video.

“The best push present surprise!!!” he captioned his post.

Peta Murgatroyd Posed For a Photoshoot Ahead of Her Third Baby’s Birth

A day before she shared her push present video, Murgatroyd shared her third-trimester pregnancy photos. In the pics, she posed with her bump fully exposed. “Nearly there my boy 🐣,” she wrote.

Fans commented to say how fabulous Murgatroyd looks so late in her pregnancy.

“You’re perfect 😍,” wrote DWTS co-host Julianne Hough.

“So beautiful!!” added pro dancer Hayley Erbert.

“Beauty ❤️,” added Murgatroyd’s close friend Sharna Burgess.

In February, Chmerkovskiy raved to Us Weekly about how “amazing” his wife looked during her pregnancies. “She looks amazing. I don’t know how she does any of this, to be honest,” the former “Dancing with the Stars” pro said.

