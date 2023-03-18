Is Pregnant DWTS Pro Ready to Leave the Show for Good?

Pregnant “Dancing With the Stars” pro Peta Murgatroyd is due in June 2023, but she doesn’t have any plans to leave the show after giving birth — not even for one season.

Murgatroyd competed on season 31 — though she and her partner Jason Lewis were eliminated week one — and even though she’s getting ready to welcome a newborn, she says that she wants to return for season 32, which is slated to begin in the late summer or early fall of 2023.

“I would love to be, if they want me,” Murgatroyd told Us Weekly. “I’m here, I’m willing. I’ll give birth and jump back in within, you know, the seven weeks that I did with Shai. I went back with Nick Viall that season, and I would gladly do it again,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Murgatroyd’s husband Maks Chmerkovskiy left DWTS in 2018 and doesn’t have any plans to compete. On an episode of The Real, Chmerkovskiy explained that he changed after becoming a father. “Your chemistry changes when you have a child, things look different, they seem different,” he said.

Peta Murgatroyd Competed on Season 22 While Pregnant

Murgatroyd often recalls competing on “Dancing With the Stars” while she was pregnant with her first child. She danced with Nyle DiMarco during season 22 and while it wasn’t always easy, the two managed to take home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy that year.

“I was so sick,” Murgatroyd told People magazine in 2020. “Nyle would see me falling asleep on the couches and on the floor of the rehearsal studio. He’d look at me like, ‘What’s going on?’ And I’d go, ‘Oh, I’m just tired,'” she recalled.

Murgatroyd confirmed her second pregnancy on January 13, 2023. “It brings me immense joy to finally announce that @maksimc and I are expecting our Chmerkovskiy #2,” she captioned an Instagram post. Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy are parents to 6-year-old son, Shai.

Peta Murgatroyd Did Not Compete on Season 30

If Murgatroyd chose to sit out a season, it wouldn’t be out of the norm for her. She chose not to compete during season 30, telling fans that she wanted to spend time with her family instead.

“As many of you know, after 10 years with @dancingabc, I will not be returning for Season 30. While I will miss being a part of the show, I’m excited to continue to focus on other projects and my business endeavors, along with spending quality time with family,” she captioned an Instagram post at the time.

Her post very much seemed to suggest that she would be retiring from the show.

“Since moving to Los Angeles in 2010, DWTS has been a special part of my career. I’ve earned a living as a dancer and entertainer since I was 17, and have created a life for myself in another country that I’m now a proud citizen of. Although I am now stepping back from the show, I still love dance and will always keep dancing (I still feel 25 haha). I’m working on some new projects I know you will love, so this is certaintly [sic] not a goodbye,” she continued.

However, she returned the very next season.

