DWTS Pro Set to Make Return to the Ballroom After 9 Months

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Peta Murgatroyd will be in the ballroom to cheer on her family and friends on September 24. The mother of three shared the news on her Instagram Stories the day prior.

“I am going to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ tomorrow,” a very happy Murgatroyd said. “I am beyond excited to see everybody and just to be there amongst everything,” she added.

This marks the first time that Murgatroyd has been back in the ballroom since the season 32 finale in December 2023. It’s also the first time that she’s been back since welcoming her third child, Milan, in July 2024.

“I miss it,” she said on her Instagram Stories.

Peta Murgatroyd Wasn’t Ready to Return for Season 33 After Giving Birth

While Murgatroyd made it quite clear that she was hoping to return to compete for a Mirrorball Trophy after having her third baby, she later admitted that her body wasn’t ready.

“I’m sorry. It’s not this season. It’s just too soon,” Murgatroyd said during an Instagram Live on August 29. She said that it’s “really sad” because she “really, really wanted to come back.”

“There’s no way I am ready, physically,” she added. “You need to be top of your game for this stuff, and I don’t want to let anyone down. … It was a choice I really thought about a week before we get the call, and I thought ‘there really is no way this time,” she continued, adding, “I chose family over work this time.”

Murgatroyd is still very connected to the show, however, as her brother-in-law, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, and his wife, Jenna Johnson, are competing on season 33. She also has quite a few friends on the pro lineup whom she will be cheering on from the audience.

Murgatroyd competed with Barry Williams on season 32 and the two finished in seventh place.

Peta Murgatroyd & Maks Chmerkovskiy Have Their Own Show on YouTube

While she may not be competing for a Mirrorball Trophy, Murgatroyd certainly has her hands full. Aside from being a mom to three boys — Shai, 7, Rio, 1, and Milan, 2.5 months — she and her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, also decided to start their very own YouTube show.

“You’ve asked for it, you got it! This is the most intimate look into our family life as we let cameras into our home. This is the MAKS & PETA Show and we cannot wait to share our family with you next Friday …but in the meantime here is a teaser of our season,” she captioned an Instagram post on September 6.

“We are so grateful for each and every one of you and we hope this show brings you joy and a lotta laughs,” she added.

The first episode began streaming on YouTube on September 13 and the second was released on September 19. The show follows the couple through Murgatroyd’s third trimester, the birth of their son, Milan, and much more. She and Chmerkovskiy also said there will be some surprise guests on the series — including friends from “Dancing With the Stars.”

