Mirrorball Trophy Winning-Pro Open to Returning for Season 31 Despite Life Changes

A popular “Dancing With the Stars” pro is open to returning to the show for season 31.

Peta Murgatroyd is going through a lot in her personal life as she and her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy are trying to expand their family. In a candid interview with People magazine, Murgatroyd opened up about her pregnancy struggles and revealed that she had started the IVF process.

“I don’t have any other words but hope and positivity. I’m crossing my fingers that this is going to work,” Murgatroyd told the outlet.

With the new season of DWTS quickly approaching, it’s unknown if Murgatroyd will be asked to join the cast but if the offer is made, she wants to compete — even if she’s pregnant.

Murgatroyd Is Open to Returning to DWTS Next Season

It’s unclear exactly when DWTS will pick up again, though history suggests that taping will begin sometime in the fall. In an interview with Us Weekly, Murgatroyd said that she would “totally” join the cast even if she’s pregnant.

She pointed out that last time she won the Mirrorball Trophy, she was pregnant with her son, Shai.

“I was nine weeks pregnant when I won with Nyle [DiMarco]. I was extremely tired, but I was fine. I wasn’t, like, nauseous or anything, so I would totally do it,” she told the outlet.

She also explained that she had suffered a miscarriage during season 29.

“My last season that I was on there was [with] Vernon Davis, and that’s when my first miscarriage happened. I feel it just kind of dampened the show for me just a little bit, and it kind of just put a dark cloud over everything,” she said, adding that she “didn’t have the best season that season” because of it.

Meanwhile, Chmerkovskiy decided to leave DWTS in the past shortly after his son was born.

“I’m a dad, I’m a husband…your chemistry changes when you have a child, things look different, they seem different,” he said on an episode of “The Real” in 2018.

Murgatroyd Will Be Having Her Egg Retrieval Procedure Soon

Since sharing her story with People magazine, Murgatroyd has been posting quite a bit about her IVF journey on social media. She has documented giving herself injections and even filmed a doctor’s visit in which an ultrasound provided her and Chmerkovskiy with some hopeful news.

“You’re making a ton of these follicles,” Murgatroyd’s doctor told the couple. “We gotta get numbers from you everyday,””Dr. Surrey said, telling Murgatroyd that she will need to take it easy for a couple of days. “No exercise, no intercourse,” he instructed.

Later on in the Instagram video, Murgatroyd said that her nurse told her that she had “11 huge follicles in one ovary and 17 huge follicles in the other” — which is great news.

Murgatroyd is optimistic and seems to be in a very good place emotionally.

“Let’s just have a lot of babies! Let’s have a soccer team, what do you think?” Murgatroyd asked her husband as the two were leaving the appointment.

