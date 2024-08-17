DWTS Pro Officially Announces Wish to Return for Season 33

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Peta Murgatroyd is hoping to return to the show for season 33. Murgatroyd gave birth to her third son, Milan, in June, but says that she’d like to compete for another Mirrorball Trophy.

“I would totally love to come back again. I know that sounds crazy,” Murgatroyd said on her Instagram Stories on August 11. “If they would have me. We just never know until the last minute. Obviously you guys know that. It’s the same every season. But, yeah. It’s my home. It’s what I know and love and do best. So, why not? It would be my third time coming back after a baby, which is insane,” she continued.

“This would be the shortest amount of time that I would have because I think training starts end of August. So, it would be very, very cool and it would be good for me to get out and do this again and I would love to be dancing again,” she added.

Murgatroyd competed on season 32 alongside Barry Williams. The two finished the competition in 7th place.

Fans Have Mixed Feelings on Peta Murgatroyd’s Potential Return

While many fans would love to see Murgatroyd compete for another Mirrorball Trophy, several others feel that it’s just too soon for her to return. Fans took to Reddit to discuss.

“Am I the only one concerned that she’s not allowing her body to heal in the time it needs to heal? I think it’s one thing to FEEL okay and THINK we’re okay… and it’s another thing to acknowledge what our bodies have gone through after back to back babies,” one person wrote.

“2 babies in 12 months tells me her core will not be able to dance at DWTS level. But I’m hopeful for next year after her body has healed and strengthened,” someone else said.

Meanwhile, some others think Murgatroyd can be ready to go for the season 33 premiere in September.

“My gosh she is amazing I applaud her,” a third comment read.

“I love Peta on the show and love how she works so hard to be ready to come back so soon. She is also kind and patient with her partners. Her and Barry were so fun to watch,” a fourth Redditor weighed in.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Previously said That Peta Murgatroyd Was Planning to Be Part of Season 33

Murgatroyd’s husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, knew that his wife’s plan was to compete on season 33 — months before she gave birth to their third child.

During a February 28, 2024 appearance on the “Sherri” show, Chmerkovskiy said that Murgatroyd wanted to return to the show, despite the season being less than two months from her due date.

“Peta, with Shai she was back on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ within 2 and a half months. With Rio, pushing two months. Like, pushing two months. With this next one, she wants to be back this fall after,” he said.

“And I’m not even going to tell you when it’s due because it’s ridiculous. It’s going to sound crazy. She’s somewhere in July so you know, it’s going to be, it’s going to be like, let’s see what she does now. But somehow by week four, she has an eight-pack,” he added.

Murgatroyd has already been back in the gym and seems to be getting ready for the competition. On her Instagram Stories, she said that she still has no idea if she will even be asked back.

