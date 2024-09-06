Peta Murgatroyd Jokes That Maks Chmerkovskiy Wonders if Rio Is His Kid

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Peta Murgatroyd said that her husband Maks Chmerkovskiy wonders if their second child is actually his kid — joking, of course. The reason? Rio has blond hair and blue eyes and looks nothing like him.

The comment came during a Q&A that Murgatroyd did on her Instagram Stories on August 27. A fan asked what color her newborn son’s eyes are — and she responded.

“Milan’s eyes right now are blue. Like a darkish blue. I think they will go to brown like Shai’s. Rio, on the other hand, has this, like, strawberry blond hair with bright blue eyes. Maks is asking if he’s actually his child,” Murgatroyd said.

“He asks me every day. And, sometimes I tease him, you know, just to get back at him a little bit for breaking up with me all those years ago. I kid, I kid,” she added, making sure her followers knew she was joking.

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy are parents of three boys, Shai, 7, Rio, 1, and 3-month-old Milan.

Peta Murgatroyd & Maks Chmerkovskiy Split Before Getting Married

“Dancing With the Stars” fans may or may not know that Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy actually broke up before they got married.

The two first met in 2009 and started dating in 2012, according to Us Weekly. After 10 months, the two decided to go their separate ways. This is the split that Murgatroyd referenced in her Instagram Stories on August 27.

She and Chmerkovskiy rekindled their romance, however, and were spotted together again in January 2015.

Chmerkovskiy proposed in December 2015 — and the rest is pretty much history. Their son, Shai, was born in January 2017, and six months later, the ballroom pros got married. They welcomed their second son, Rio, in 2023, and found out they were expecting another baby just a few months later. Milan was born in June 2024.

“He is officially evicted from his mom and he is sooooo cute!!!! Birth details later but for now we wanted to let you all know that mom and baby are doing perfect, and delivery took around 47 seconds total! Exactly one push! Also thank you all for the beautiful messages we have been receiving. Means a lot and very much appreciated,” Chmerkovskiy captioned an Instagram post announcing Milan’s arrival.

Peta Murgatroyd & Maks Chmerkovskiy Like to Joke Around

Murgatroyd was sure to let fans know that she was just joking about Rio having a different father. In the past, she has said things on social media that were supposed to be funny but that some fans took seriously.

For example, on August 9, 2023, Murgatroyd shared a video of her and Chmerkovskiy driving in the car with a caption that concerned some fans.

“On our way to make ‘magical’ memories at a cottage while pretending we didn’t almost get divorced 3 times while packing up the car,” the caption read. In the video, the ballroom dancers appeared unhappy, playing their roles. It didn’t take long for Murgatroyd’s DMs to fill up with fans wondering if her marriage was okay.

“I just want to be really clear on something. You guys are so sweet. You’re checking in on Maks and I after that video that I posted about packing up the car. Thank you. Number one. We are fine. Number two. The videos that we put out are just meant to be funny, humorous videos. Everything is in jest. Nothing is serious. Maks and I are not getting a divorce,” she said on her Instagram Stories a short while later.

Two days later, Murgatroyd shared another post that got some fans riled up.

“Making sure my son can cook so he’s not impressed by your daughter’s stouffers lasagna,” Murgatroyd captioned the video. And while it was meant to be funny, a few people got upset and let Murgatroyd know in the comments.

