DWTS Fans Love Peta Murgatroyd’s Season 31 Pairing

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd has revealed her season 31 partner and her fans are ecstatic about her return to the ballroom.

Here’s who Murgatroyd is paired with and what her fans are saying about her partnership this season:

Peta Murgatroyd is Paired With Actor Jason Lewis

It was revealed on Thursday, September 8 that Peta Murgatroyd is paired with actor Jason Lewis, who is perhaps best known for starring as Smith Jerrod on “Sex and the City.”

On Instagram, the dancer wrote of her partner, “…and just like that… the cats outta the bag! @jasonleelewis is my partner for Season 31.”

On her Instagram stories in the past week, Murgatroyd has also been teasing things about her partner, telling her fans, “Yo guys, it’s been two years since I’ve been here. I am so, so happy to be back! … [my partner] is such a sweetheart, you guys will love him. So down to earth and kind … he is the sweetest human. It’s so easy with my partner because he’s so nice and so lovable and so likable and just a down-to-Earth human being.”

On his own Instagram, Lewis wrote, “Cats out of the bag — I’m going dancing LIVE with @petamurgatroyd on @dancingwiththestars for @disneyplus on September 19th 💃🏻🕺🏼 let’s take that trophy home! You can check out the stiff competition that we have on today’s episode of @goodmorningamerica.”

Fans Think They Are Going to be ‘Fire’

The Instagram comments are full of excited fans and fire emojis.

“Can’t wait to watch you two!” wrote fellow pro Lindsay Arnold.

“Woohoo!!!! ALL MY VOTES!!! 🔥🔥🔥” wrote a fan.

“We are absolutely thrilled, great partnership, it’s going to be a great season I feel it in my bones,” wrote another fan.

“Wow!!! Could you both be anymore gorgeous?!!” wrote a third fan.

A fourth fan added, “Just go ahead and give them the trophy already!!! 🏆 🏆 🏆.”

Several fans remarked that they would maybe come back to “Dancing With the Stars” just to see this pairing, with one fan writing, “Wow, I might start watching ‘Dancing With the Stars’ again.”

Another fan added, “And Just Like That (😉)…I’m back to watching DWTS.”

Lewis’ “Dancing With the Stars” bio reads:

Jason Lewis has been entertaining audiences on stage and screen for over 20 years. He is recognized globally for his iconic role as Smith Jerrod, Samantha’s (Kim Cattrall) lovable, kind boyfriend on HBO’s groundbreaking comedy series “Sex and the City.” He reprised his role in both feature films, “Sex and the City” and “Sex and the City 2,” directed by Michael Patrick King. Since his breakout role, Lewis has successfully parlayed his stardom into a series of quality film and television roles. Most recently, he starred for two seasons on NBC’s supernatural drama series “Midnight, Texas.” Some of his television work includes recurring and guest star roles on ABC’s family drama series “Brothers & Sisters,” “House M.D.,” “Animal Kingdom,” “The Evidence,” “Six Degrees,” “CSI,” “CSI: Miami,” “How I Met Your Mother” and “Charmed.” In 2018, Lewis starred in the independent features “Half Magic” with Heather Graham and Angela Kinsey, and the western “Running Wild with Sharon Stone.” Other feature work includes psychological thriller “Mr. Brooks,” “The Jacket,” “The Death and Life of Bobby Z,” ”The Attic” and “The Pardon.” He also starred as the lead in Kenneth Lonergan’s world-renowned stage play “This Is Our Youth” for director Woody Harrelson. Lewis was born and raised in Southern California, and his first major break in entertainment was in fashion as a model. He quickly became one of the top male models and modeled in campaigns and on runways worldwide for some of the most luxurious houses, including Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss, Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors and GUESS. In addition to acting, he is a passionate philanthropist and has supported many charities over the years. Currently, he is very active with nonprofit organization Best Buddies and has also previously worked with Habitat for Humanity.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season on Monday, September 19, on Disney Plus.

