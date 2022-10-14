DWTS Pro Shades Tyra Banks

A “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer said in a new interview that Alfonso Ribeiro is doing a great job as the new host — and in the process, the dancer subtly shaded co-host Tyra Banks.

Read on to find out what pro Peta Murgatroyd had to say about the hosts and also how she really feels about getting eliminated first.

Peta Murgatroyd Said Alfonso Ribeiro is ‘The Only Person’ Who Could Replace Tom Bergeron

In an interview with The Sun, Murgatroyd, who was back in the ballroom for season 31 after missing season 30, praised new host Alfonso Ribeiro and said that he’s “truly” the only person who could fill former host Tom Bergeron’s shoes.

“Tom Bergeron is such a hard person to replace. Alfonso is the only person who can replace him, truly,” said Murgatroyd. “He brings such raw questions and honesty to the ballroom. There is no fakeness about him. Everything is not surface level. It’s straightforward with him.”

Except that the person who actually did replace Bergeron is the current host Tyra Banks, who was brought on for season 29 after Bergeron and his co-host Erin Andrews were fired in the summer of 2020. Ribeiro wasn’t brought on until summer 2022 for season 31 after two years of fans largely hating on Banks as the host.

To be fair, some fans think bringing Ribeiro on has helped Banks as a host.

“Loving this season. Tyra and Alfonso are great together,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

Another wrote, “Alfonso is a nice balance for Tyra.”

“I like the addition of Alfonso to @officialdwts. He takes the pressure off Tyra,” wrote a third fan.

Peta Murgatroyd Also Admitted Getting Eliminated First ‘Really Sucked’

Murgatroyd, who in the offseason was very open about her and husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s infertility struggles, returned to the ballroom after suffering a miscarriage during season 29, only to be sent home first — something that hasn’t happened to her since her very first season back in 2011 when she and Metta World Peace were the first couple sent home.

“It really sucked,” Murgatroyd confessed to The Sun about being the first couple out.

She continued, “I really did want to continue with Jason and go all the way, especially coming back after almost a two-year break, but it just didn’t work out. Getting out first was definitely not what I was expecting.”

But Murgatroyd has nothing but good things to say about her partner, “Sex and the City” star Jason Lewis, and she chalked their poor performance up to a case of the nerves on his part.

“Jason is a really kind human being and I think the world of him and I wish we had more time together,” said Murgatroyd, adding, “A few things were an uphill battle, but it’s all good.”

She also said there are no hard feelings toward the judges for not saving them in the bottom two because they made several mistakes and Pasha Pashkov and Teresa Giudice (the other couple in the bottom two) did not.

Murgatroyd’s comments echo the sentiments she expressed about Lewis in an Instagram story following their elimination where she revealed that he had blocked off a full three months to dedicate himself to “Dancing With the Stars.”

“Jason cleared his schedule for the three-month period, he gave me everything all the time that he had and not many people do that, honestly,” said Murgatroyd. “A lot of people have other things, they won’t quit what they were doing before, but he really dedicated his time and he was a great partner.”

She went on to say that he was just so nervous and the first show is always the hardest.

“Unfortunately, nerves and anxiety can get the better of you and that’s something that ultimately was our biggest battle. I knew this going in, but we did our best to try and cover it up and make sure he was as comfortable as possible,” said Murgatroyd. “You know, he’s never done this before and I take my hat off to him because it’s very daunting going into the first show. It’s the toughest one, you don’t know what to expect and I’m just super proud of him.”

