Peta Murgatroyd Defends Her 5-year-old Against Online ‘Haters’

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd took to social media to defend her 5-year-old son Shai getting a haircut, saying that it doesn’t have anything to do with them pushing gender norms on him.

Here’s what happened:

Peta Said There Have Been Haters Who Criticized Shai Having Long Hair Because He’s a Boy

In a series of Instagram stories, Peta shared photos of Shai getting his long hair cut off and styled into a short, spiky hairstyle, which she lovingly dubbed “the big boy chop.”

But she said that it stemmed from both Shai and herself being “over” the long hair — her because it took so long to style every night.

“This guy got the big boy chop. He was over it. I loved his long hair, but I too was secretly over drying it for 20 minutes every night after his bath. He said, ‘Mumma, I’m ready’ and without hesitation, we took him the next day,” wrote Peta.

But she added that she has had to defend Shai against people who think he shouldn’t have long hair because he’s a boy and says that that is not why they cut Shai’s hair.

“Please know this decision wasn’t made to satisfy the ‘long hair/girl hair’ haters on here. He made the decision on his own when he was ready,” said Peta.

Peta also recently defended her choice to travel to Australia and see her parents and brother Sam while husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Shai stayed back in Los Angeles.

She said in an Instagram story at the time, “I missed [Shai] dreadfully, but I wouldn’t have had the same experience with my family if I was there as a mother and a wife as well. I was just there as Peta, the sister and the daughter.”

When Peta returnecd from her trip, she shared how hard it was to be away from Shai on her first Mother’s Day that they’ve been apart since he was born.

“Happy Mother’s Day to meeeee. My baby surprised me last night with a handmade pot plant and beautiful cards! There is nothing more special than this. Missing my first Mother’s Day was really hard but also worth it to see my family after two and a half years. Thank you @maksimc for holding down the fort whilst I was gone,” wrote Peta on Instagram.

Peta Said This Was Just Shai’s 3rd Haircut Ever

Peta and her husband Maks welcomed Shai in January 2017. In the five years since he was born, their son has only gotten three haircuts, according to Peta’s Instagram story — and she said she is definitely “that mum” who keeps locks of her kid’s hair.

“I’m THAT mum. I couldn’t part with his locks. I have his first cut hair and now I have his third cut!” wrote the dancer.

Incredibly, Peta was back on “Dancing With the Stars” just two months after giving birth to Shai. She competed on season 24 of the show with “Bachelor” Nick Viall less than eight weeks after Shai’s delivery; Peta and Nick finished in sixth place.

The professional dancer recently said that she would “gladly” return to the show because she’d love another shot to “go all the way.”

“If they call me, I would gladly put up my hand and say, ‘You know, I want to do that,'” Peta told Pop Culture, adding, “[I’d] hopefully get a good partner and go all the way.”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus.

