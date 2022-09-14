DWTS Pro Left ‘Devastated’ After Being Forced to Miss Major Milestone

A “Dancing With the Stars” pro was left “devastated” after she was forced to miss her son’s first day of school due to work obligations.

Peta Murgatroyd was somewhat of a last-minute addition to the the 31st season of DWTS and has been preparing for the upcoming premiere. However, due to her contractual obligations, Murgatroyd was unable to attend Shai’s first day of kindergarten.

“Shai’s is excited, @petamurgatroyd is devastated, pops (me) is not ok. The whole ‘blink and he’s an adult’ thing is too real. Tearing up in the parking lot….again,” Maks Chmerkovskiy captioned an Instagram pic of Shai holding a “first day” of school sign.

Murgatroyd was in New York City at the time. She shared a post on her Instagram Stories, expressing her sadness over having to miss her son’s special day.

Murgatroyd Said She’s Never Missed Anything ‘Ever’

On Monday, September 5, 2022, Murgatroyd shared a photo of herself at the airport, with a face mask on.

“Airport sad face. Saying goodbye to my family is always so hard, even if it’s 3 days,” she wrote on the pic.

“Missing Shai’s first day of school tomorrow was a tough pill to swallow and a ‘moment’ for me. I haven’t missed anything, ever. And this is a big milestone. So I’m sad and just feeling blah. Lots of tears and kisses tonight,” she continued.

Chmerkovskiy brought Shai to school and shared a couple of posts on social media.

“Best job I’ve ever had,” he captioned a video of Shai with friends in the schoolyard. In a third post, Chmerkovskiy admitted that he’d been “tearing up all day” since dropping his son off at school.

Chmerkovskiy said that he realized why he was so emotional after reading comments from people telling him that his son looked “ready.”

“All that we do from like, zero til right about now, is get them ready,” he said.

Murgatroyd Decided to Do DWTS After Undergoing IVF Treatments

Murgatroyd has been sharing her IVF journey on social media since opening up to People magazine about the struggles she’s been having to conceive a second child.

In late August 2022, Murgatroyd told the outlet that she was going to take a break from treatments after her first transfer was unsuccessful.

“I’m feeling great today. I’m feeling really positive. It’s only been six days, but yeah, it has been a rough couple of days. But today I’m feeling great, spending time with my family. I just love to be grateful for it,” she said.

A short time later, Murgatroyd was confirmed as a pro on season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars.” She has been paired with actor Jason Lewis, who is perhaps best known for his role as Smith Jerrod on the “Sex and the City” franchise.

“And just like that… the cats outta the bag! @jasonleelewis is my partner for Season 31,” Murgatroyd captioned an Instagram post on September 8, 2022.

“Let’s take that trophy home,” Lewis captioned a post on his own Instagram account.

