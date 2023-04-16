Pregnant DWTS Pro Admits She Is Struggling

Peta Murgatroyd gave fans an update on her pregnancy – and something she is worried about. The “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer is expecting her second child with her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, in June 2023, but she still has no idea what she will name her child.

Peta and Maks are already parents to a 6-year-old son named Shai.

Here’s what you need to know:

Peta Murgatroyd Said She is Getting Scared About Coming Up With a Name For Her Baby

In April 2023, Peta answered fan questions on her Instagram story, and many of them were about her pregnancy. One fan asked the DWTS pro if she has decided on a name for her baby.

“Omg I am struggling for a name this time,” Peta replied. “I know it will come but it’s scaring me at the same time haha.”

The Australian dancer explained that she chose the name Shai for her first child because it means “gift.”

“That was pretty much why we chose it apart from it being short too because we have a long last name,” she told fans. “I love that it meant gift because he is our gift every day, so cheesy but true.”

She also revealed that she likes “softer names for boys and stronger names for girls.”

“I actually love gender-neutral names,” she added. “I love stronger names for girls and softer names for boys. I’m just like a Rocky person for a guy or a Stephanie for a girl. I’m kind of the opposite when it comes to names.”

Peta previously admitted that she and Maks struggled with coming up with Shai’s name at first. “First of all, naming a baby — who will one day be an adult out in the world — is hard,” she wrote in a blog post to fans in 2017, per Us Weekly. “It took months and months to find a name that both Maks and I loved and kind of embodied what he means to us. We knew that we wanted a shorter name that wasn’t super complicated because ‘Chmerkovskiy’ is kind of a mouthful and he’ll always have to spell it out for people.”

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Have Not Revealed the Gender of Their 2nd Baby

Peta and Maks know the gender of their baby but have decided to keep it to themselves. In an interview with Extra, Maks said it was Peta’s decision to keep their child’s gender a secret.

“I’m the guy it’s more like ‘Hey I’m pregnant, here’s what we have,’ but you know…I’m gonna let Peta you know dictate that part of our life when we’re talking about the sex,” he said.

In her Q&A, Peta confirmed that she will not be doing any kind of public gender reveal ahead of the baby’s birth. “Unfortunately, not this time,” she said. “Well, actually we didn’t do it last time either. People just saw my 30th birthday cake that had blue shoes on top of it and that pic went everywhere. So, I didn’t do one last time and I didn’t do one this time. It’s just not my thing.”

