DWTS Pro Reveals How She Feels About Tyra Banks As Host

In a recent interview, Dancing With the Stars professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd got candid about how she feels about Tyra Banks taking over as the show’s host from Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, who were fired in July 2020. Murgatroyd’s honest opinion of Banks might surprise you — here’s what she had to say.

Murgatroyd Thought Banks Did a ‘Super Job’

In an interview with TooFab, Murgatroyd had nothing but praise for Banks as the Dancing With the Stars host.

“I think she did a super job,” said Murgatroyd. “I think she was incredibly kind, which — the thing that I don’t think people really know about her is that behind the scenes … she was kind. She asked me how I was and how was my day going and how was Vernon Davis doing, he was my partner at the time. She was just a really nice woman and I don’t know if people know that.”

Murgatroyd added, “I think she did also a great job at the show. It was her first time, too, and people just need to cut her a bit of slack.”

Murgatroyd Doesn’t Think Banks Is Going Anywhere

It’s no secret that fans gave Banks mixed reviews and that a large contingent of them are begging the show to re-hire Bergeron and Andrews. Unfortunately for those fans, Murgatroyd doesn’t think Banks is leaving anytime soon.

“I think she’s gonna stay. I really do. I think she did give the show new life. I think she revamped the show in a way that it hasn’t been before,” said Murgatroyd. “I mean, we love Tom Bergeron and we love Erin Andrews and we were very very sad to see them go, but I think she’s here to stay.”

Murgatroyd isn’t the only Dancing With the Stars cast member who likes Banks as the new host. Jenna Johnson previously said of Banks, “She is so sweet, such a gem. She is so grateful to be there and you feel it from her energy every time she’s there and interacting with you.”

Murgatroyd Would Love to See Colin Kaepernick On the Show

Murgatroyd, who has partnered with five different professional athletes — Metta World Peace, Donald Driver, Michael Sam, Lamar Odom, and Vernon Davis — was asked if she would support Colin Kaepernick on the show and she said absolutely: “Come over here! Come over to the dark side!”

“It would be awesome,” said Murgatroyd. “As you know, we’ve had dozens of football players come on the show and they do really, really well. I think he’s a controversial guy and I love that and he’s always in the headlines and I think the show would really, really thrive with somebody like that.”

Kaepernick has alleged that the NFL colluded against him to keep teams from signing him after he began kneeling during the national anthem as a way to protest racial injustice and police brutality. In 2019, Kaepernick and the NFL reached a controversial settlement in the matter.

Dancing With the Stars has not yet officially been renewed for season 30, but if ABC does renew it, expect it to premiere in September 2021.

