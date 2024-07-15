Peta Murgatroyd Went Into Labor in the Craziest Way

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Peta Murgatroyd had been counting down the days until her third baby arrived. However, she didn’t go into labor until she and her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, danced together.

“This is the dance that made Milan dance out of ME,” Murgatroyd captioned an Instagram Reel on July 13. “We filmed this in the morning and he was probably sick and tired of being thrown around in my belly haha. Special thanks to @diego_amoz @sofiaghavami for this killer new song and choreo…we love that it got my labor going. Love you guys,” she added.

Hours later, Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy were at Cedars Sinai to welcome their newborn.

“Here we go again….again! Wish us luck,” Chmerkovskiy captioned a photo of himself kissing Murgatroyd while she laid in a hospital bed.

The couple welcomed Milan Maksim Chmerkovskiy on July 12.

Peta Murgatroyd Shared an Update After Giving Birth

On July 13, Murgatroyd took to her Instagram Stories to let her fans know how she was feeling.

“Good morning, everybody!” Murgatroyd said. “Straight from the hospital room. I am still in my gown but I am freshly showered. That felt really, really good. As soon as they said I could shower, I was, like, straight in there,” she continued.

“What a night. Uhm, wow. Little Milan is the cutest thing. We’re obsessed. The fam feels totally complete now. I’m feeling great, by the way,” she added.

Then, from the bathroom, Chmerkovskiy asked if they were going to do it again.

“Same thing next summer?” he asked. Murgatroyd laughed and said that she was done having children — for now.

“We are not doing this again. At least, I don’t think so. Not for a while anyway,” she said.

“Everything is good. Everyone is healthy. Birth was honestly? It was one push. He was right there. I was dying. My doctor came in and he was like, ‘Okay, it’s go time,'” Murgatroyd recalled. She said her doctor said she just needed to “sneeze” and the baby would come out.

Murgatroyd was grateful that things went quickly — and smoothly — because she was in “so much pain” while in labor. She said she was “yelling and screaming” on the “wild” car ride to the hospital. Thankfully, she made it and baby Milan was born a short while later.

Peta Murgatroyd & Maksim Chmerkovskiy Shared the First Photo of Baby Milan

After announcing the birth of their third child, Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy shared his first photo on social media.

“The fam is complete,” Murgatroyd captioned an Instagram post.

She also shared an additional update on the newborn on her Instagram Stories.

“Last night was great. He’s eating. He’s so cute, oh my God. And it makes me see how big Rio is right now,” she said of her 1-year-old. “Rio looks like a giant compared to this newborn. My God. But I love the name Milan. Milan Maksim. I love it. It’s like, strong and beautiful,” Murgatroyd said before thanking fans for their love and well wishes.

She and Chmerkovskiy received dozens of messages, including lots of love from their DWTS family.

“He is perfect!!! So happy for you guys! Love you all so much,” wrote Lindsay Arnold.

“Wow , that lil guy is fresh out the oven :))) Congrats,” Derek Hough said.

“I love you beyond!! Welcome to the fam Milan ♥️ congratulations both of you xx,” Sharna Burgess added.

“He’s perfect! Congratulations,” read a message from Cheryl Burke.

