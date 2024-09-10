DWTS Competitor Seems to Shade Co-Star: ‘She Wont Go Far’

A season 33 “Dancing with the Stars” contestant shared a comment about a fellow competitor that generated some big laughs. Phaedra Parks is partnering with Val Chmerkovskiy for the fall season of DWTS. When asked which celebrity cast for season 33 surprised her the most, she gave a jaw-dropping response.

Phaedra Parks Joked Anna Delvey Won’t Go Far on DWTS 33

Entertainment Tonight talked with Parks and Chmerkovskiy on September 4 after the season 33 “Dancing with the Stars” cast was announced.

Parks was asked which casting announcement for season 33 surprised her the most. She immediately replied that Anna Delvey’s casting surprised her.

ET correspondent Rachel Smith noted bewilderment over how Delvey could be cast, considering her legal situation. As People reported, Delvey is in the middle of fighting against being deported from the United States.

In response, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum quipped, “Well, she does have on a leg monitor so she won’t go far.”

Parks’ joke worked two ways and Chmerkovskiy couldn’t help but laugh. Parks’ mention of Delvey’s ankle monitor seemed to suggest both that she couldn’t go far away from the studio, but also that Delvey probably wouldn’t make it far in the competition.

According to People, Delvey served two years in prison after a 2017 arrest. People noted she was sentenced to serve a prison term of four to 12 years after convictions tied to theft of services and grand larceny.

After she obtained an early release from prison, Delvey was detained by immigration officials. People reported that immigration officials detained Delvey after “violating the terms of her visa.”

As the legal deportation process plays out, People noted that Delvey was ordered to wear an ankle monitor. In addition, she needed to get permission to travel to Los Angeles to compete.

Before being approved to join “Dancing with the Stars,” Delvey lived in New York City under house arrest.

Parks’ Joke Prompted Plenty of Laughs

After Parks’ comment, she laughed. In addition, Chmerkovskiy stepped back and covered his face with his hands as he also laughed. “Dancing with the Stars” fans seemed to get a kick out of Parks shading Delvey.

“She has a sense of humor about it. Love it,” one fan shared in the “Dancing with the Stars” subreddit.

“Val is going to have so much fun with her,” commented another Reddit user.

Someone else quipped, “They don’t call her Shady Phae Phae for nothing! 😂😭💀”

“Val’s reaction is everything,” read a separate comment.

“Phaedra is hilarious, I’m watching this season only because of her,” admitted an additional Redditor.

“She’s saying what we’re all thinking,” suggested another commenter.

“I love her lol. I think she’s a serious dark horse and will be getting a lot more attention once the season starts,” wrote someone else.

“Listen! Phaedra is messy, but she’s also one of the funniest [people] in Reality TV,” shared another Reddit user.

Some Reddit users, however, suggested Parks has plenty of misdeeds in her own past.

“She’s a bit of a con artist herself and [has] been caught up in some extremely shady stuff herself. She gives good (often pre-written by others) sound bites, but she is not a good person. Like, pot meet kettle,” wrote one critic.