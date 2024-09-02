DWTS Paparazzi Photos Have Fans Convinced Another Reality Star Will Compete

Fans of “Dancing With the Stars” are convinced that “Real Housewives” star Phaedra Parks will be on season 33. The rumors started after paparazzi photos from set were shared on X (formerly Twitter).

“Phaedra Parks is rumoured to be joining ‘Dancing With The Stars’ due to paparazzi photos taken at the set of Season 33,” TV Deets captioned two photos of someone headed to rehearsals for the show. Parts of a face and hands were all that were visible as the person tried to sneak in a door covered by an umbrella.

Parks was on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” as a full-time star on seasons 3 through 9. She left for a few seasons before inking a deal with Bravo to return full-time for season 16. Parks has also done other reality television shows, including Peacock’s “The Traitors.”

The official season 33 cast announcement will take place on Wednesday, September 4, on “Good Morning America.”

Fans Reacted to the Photos That Appear to Show Phaedra Parks at the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Studios

Shortly after TV Deets uploaded the photos that appeared to show Parks headed into rehearsals, fans took to X to react.

“Phaedra cashing her coins! It’s her era,” one person wrote.

“She has plenty jobsssssssssss!” someone else said.

“I haven’t watched this show since Normani was robbed. I can’t wait to check out her performances when the season airs,” a third comment read.

“Get your money Phaedra‼️ Only a fool wouldn’t know how her silence was golden! Baby boys have college tuition coming up,” a fourth X user added.

Phaedra Parks Could Be the Only Bravo Star on Season 33

Parks wasn’t the initial Bravo star rumored to be joining season 33 of the popular dance competition show. In fact, early chatter suggested that a different “Real Housewives” star was going to be on the new season.

Sutton Stracke of the Beverly Hills franchise was the star that fans were expecting to see.

Gossip sites and Reddit were the main sources for the unconfirmed rumor. Given that Stracke is filming for the new season of RHOBH, it would make her commute to the DWTS studio pretty easy. However, it sounds like Stracke will only be on one upcoming reality show, given the fact that Parks is the likely contender; there has never been two “Real Housewives” stars on DWTS in one season.

Also, “Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval was rumored to be on the season, thanks to former pro Cheryl Burke suggesting it on her podcast.

“Don’t be shocked if you see some similar names – Tom Sandoval,” Burke said on the June 7 episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast. The move totally made sense, given that Sandoval has done a few other shows including “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.”

Another “Vanderpump Rules” possibility is Scheana Shay, but she seems totally out for this season. Shay has been very forthcoming about her desire to compete on the show. Nevertheless, her name hasn’t been in the mix of celebs for season 33.

