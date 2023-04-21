DWTS Pro Gives Pregnancy Update Following Doctor’s Visit

Former “Dancing With the Stars” professional Lindsay Arnold shared an update on her pregnancy after her doctor’s visit. Arnold is expecting her baby in less than three weeks, and revealed that her little girl is “fully breech.”

“Well, all done,” she said after her appointment via Instagram Stories on April 18, according to a video obtained by Heavy. “Baby girl is fully breech. Just as I expected. Head up here in the ribs on the right side, which, like I felt that all along.”

In the final weeks of pregnancy, the baby usually moves their head so it’s ready to come out of the vagina first during birth, which is known as a vertex presentation, per the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. A baby is breech when the buttocks, feet, or both are positioned to come out first during birth, which occurs in 3 to 4% of full-term births, according to the ACOG.

But Arnold isn’t worried.

“Everything else looks good,” Arnold, 29, continued. “She’s measuring a little bit small but they’re like not worried about it. She’s just a little tiny girl.”

Arnold — who won the Mirror Ball championship with Jordan Fisher during season 25 — was also feeling well. “Honestly, the steps feel easier this week than they did a couple of weeks ago so I’m very proud of that,” she added via Instagram Stories.

Arnold is already the mother to 3-year-old Sage. She and her high school sweetheart, Sam Cusick, have been married since 2015.

Arnold Struggled To Get Pregnant

Arnold was open about her fertility struggle with baby No. 2, sharing videos about her journey to TikTok.

The professional dancer was elated when the pregnancy was confirmed.

“Honestly, it still feels a little bit surreal,” Arnold told E! News in October 2022. “It’s just kind of crazy, but we are so, so happy.”

In August 2022, Arnold shared with her TikTok followers that she had a false positive pregnancy test. The video has since garnered more than 5.3 million views. Arnold credited her daughter, Sage, with helping her get through the difficult time.

“Going into this next one, I was very nervous,” she told E! News. “I was cautiously optimistic, but I also had a really peaceful content feeling about it. I felt like it was right. I felt like it was our time.”

Why Did Arnold Leave ‘DWTS’?

Arnold announced her departure from “Dancing With the Stars” ahead of season 31, saying she wanted to focus on her family. The announcement came a month before she announced she was pregnant with her second daughter.

It was “one of the hardest decisions to make,” Arnold said wrote via Instagram. “Ultimately I have chosen what I feel is best for myself and my family.”

Arnold said “logistically” it was too hard to make the commitment work. She and her family live in Utah, and she was leaving behind her husband and schlepping their daughter to Los Angeles to film the competition.

“Were is a lot of sacrifice that has to be made that unfortunately just did not feel right for us this time around,” she said. “We are also trying to grow our family and that in itself is a complicated logistical thing as I’m sure many of you understand.”

Arnold has been a part of the “DWTS” universe for more than 10 years, joining during season 16.