Everything We Know About ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31

Season 30 of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” wrapped up in late 2021 with NBA star Iman Shumpert and professional dancer Daniella Karagach being crowned the champions.

At the time of writing on March 30, 2022, “Dancing With the Stars” is still awaiting a renewal from ABC. The show is a rating powerhouse for ABC, so that is likely just a matter of time.

Read on to learn more about what we know about the possible upcoming season.

When Will ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Return?

If “Dancing With the Stars” is renewed for season 31, the show will likely premiere in the middle of September 2022.

The finale of “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 drew in 5.643 million viewers, which was up nearly 18 percent from the week before. The show also had a high rating in the 18-49 demographic, which is coveted by networks.

According to TVSeriesFinale, which reports the viewership on shows each week, “Dancing With the Stars” pulled in just 5.46 million viewers for the season premiere, which was down nearly 33% down from the season 29 premiere.

Still, averaging over 5 million viewers is favorable for shows on network television.

Will Tyra Banks Return as the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Host?

There has been a behind-the-scenes change to “Dancing With the Stars” ahead of season 30. According to a March 17, 2022, report by Deadline, executive producer Andrew Llinares has been fired from “Dancing With the Stars.”

The change led to some fans wondering if Tyra Banks will be returning to the show. She took over as the host from Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews ahead of season 29, and some fans think that, because of that change in executive producers, Banks could also be on her way out.

What Professional Dancers Are Leaving?

There could be multiple professional dancers leaving “Dancing With the Stars” ahead of the upcoming season. Sharna Burgess announced in early 2022 that she’s expecting her first child, and she’s due on July 4, 2022.

With “Dancing With the Stars” returning in September, there is a possibility that Burgess would be sitting out for at least one season, as she will only have had around six to eight weeks of recovery after giving birth.

Val Chmerkovskiy has spoken about retiring from “Dancing With the Stars” multiple times since he and his season 30 partner, Olivia Jade, were eliminated from the competition. His brother, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, has also said that he does not plan on returning to the show.

Cheryl Burke, another fan-favorite professional dancer, has hinted that she would like to retire from the show.

Burke opened up to Hello! Magazine about what she would really like to happen in her time on “Dancing With the Stars,” saying that she’d like to be a judge on the show, or even a judge on the UK-equivalent “Strictly Come Dancing.”

“I have been begging for that job, how many seasons does a girl have to do?” Burke joked with the outlet.

Celebrities Who Want to be on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31

Each season, celebrities come from different places in the entertainment world to join “Dancing With the Stars.” These days, celebrities can even include internet celebrities like influencers.

Britt Baker said in an interview with Barstool Sports “Rasslin’” that she would like to try her hand on “Dancing With the Stars” after Mike “The Miz” was on season 30 of the show.

Robert Irwin, the brother of Bindi Irwin, a former “Dancing With the Stars” champion, says he would love to be on the show in the future. They are the children of the late conservationists and animal wrangler Steve Irwin, and each are conservationists in their own rights.

“We’ve gotta do that, don’t we?” he told ET Online in January 2022. “Yeah, I reckon it’s about time, eh?”

Another celebrity who has shown some interest in the show is Todrick Hall, who was on the most recent season of “Celebrity Big Brother.”

