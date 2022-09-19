DWTS Season 31 Premiere Spoilers & Live Recap: Who Was Eliminated & Made It Through?

“Dancing With the Stars” is back for its 31st season, though it has moved from ABC to the Disney Plus streaming service.
The dance styles and song list are below. Follow along with our live recap and elimination spoilers below but be warned of spoilers for the elimination on premiere night because Disney Plus already announced a week one elimination.
DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED
All times Eastern.
Jordin Sparks & Brandon Armstrong, Cha Cha
Jordin and Brandon are dancing a cha cha to “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” by Whitney Houston. They are wearing super cute tie dye outfits and Jordin is actually a very good dancer. It’s not that we thought she wouldn’t be, but she’s known for singing, not dancing and it’s a pleasant surprise to see how good she is. Early in the dance she nearly hits a flat split. The song is sliiiightly to slow for a cha cha, it feels like, but it’s a great first effort. The judges liked it, with Len Goodman praising how clean it was, no gimmicks.
The Dance Styles & Song List
In a press release, Disney Plus announced that the opening number by the pros will be “a dazzling opening number to ‘I’m Coming Out / About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)’ by Diana Ross & Lizzo.”
The press release also teases, “For their first performance, the celebrity and pro duos will perform dances that include the jive, tango, quickstep, cha cha, foxtrot, salsa or Viennese waltz.”
The dance styles and songs are as follows (in alphabetical order, not performance order):
- Fitness model and actor Joseph Baena and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a jive to “Pump It” by the Black Eyed Peas
- Movie star Selma Blair and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Viennese waltz to “The Time of My Life” by David Cook
- Comedian, actor and singer Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson will perform a cha cha to “She’s A Bad Mama Jama (She’s Built, She’s Stacked)” by Carl Carlton
- “Good Morning America” contributor and WABC-TV New York’s weather anchor Sam Champion, and pro Cheryl Burke will perform a foxtrot to “Hold Me Closer” by Elton John & Britney Spears
- TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and pro Mark Ballas will perform a cha cha to “Savage (Major Lazer Remix)” by Megan Thee Stallion
- Heidi D’Amelio (“The D’Amelio Show”) and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a cha cha to “Lady Marmalade” by Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mya & P!nk
- Country star Jessie James Decker and pro Alan Bersten will perform a cha cha to “Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd
- TV star Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater will perform a quickstep to “Dancing with Myself” by Billy Idol
- Daniel Durant (Oscar-winning “CODA”) and pro Britt Stewart will perform a tango to “Barbra Streisand” by Duck Sauce
- Teresa Giudice (“The Real Housewives of New Jersey”) and pro Pasha Pashkov will perform a tango to “We Found Love” by Rihanna ft. Calvin Harris
- Vinny Guadagnino (“Jersey Shore”) and pro Koko Iwasaki will perform a salsa to “Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny
- “Charlie’s Angels” star Cheryl Ladd and pro Louis van Amstel will perform a cha cha to “Got To Give It Up” by Marvin Gaye
- Jason Lewis (“Sex and the City”) and pro Peta Murgatroyd will perform a cha cha to “Get Lucky” by Daft Punk ft. Pharrell Williams & Nile Rodgers
- Drag queen superstar Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a salsa to “When I Grow Up” by The Pussycat Dolls
- Platinum recording artist Jordin Sparks and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a cha cha to “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” by Whitney Houston
- Gabby Windey (“The Bachelorette”) and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a jive to “As it Was” by Harry Styles
“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season on Monday, September 19, on Disney Plus.
