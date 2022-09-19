DWTS Season 31 Premiere Spoilers & Live Recap: Who Was Eliminated & Made It Through?

“Dancing With the Stars” is back for its 31st season, though it has moved from ABC to the Disney Plus streaming service.

The dance styles and song list are below. Follow along with our live recap and elimination spoilers below but be warned of spoilers for the elimination on premiere night because Disney Plus already announced a week one elimination.

All times Eastern.

Jordin Sparks & Brandon Armstrong, Cha Cha

Jordin and Brandon are dancing a cha cha to “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” by Whitney Houston. They are wearing super cute tie dye outfits and Jordin is actually a very good dancer. It’s not that we thought she wouldn’t be, but she’s known for singing, not dancing and it’s a pleasant surprise to see how good she is. Early in the dance she nearly hits a flat split. The song is sliiiightly to slow for a cha cha, it feels like, but it’s a great first effort. The judges liked it, with Len Goodman praising how clean it was, no gimmicks.

In a press release, Disney Plus announced that the opening number by the pros will be “a dazzling opening number to ‘I’m Coming Out / About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)’ by Diana Ross & Lizzo.”

The press release also teases, “For their first performance, the celebrity and pro duos will perform dances that include the jive, tango, quickstep, cha cha, foxtrot, salsa or Viennese waltz.”

The dance styles and songs are as follows (in alphabetical order, not performance order):

