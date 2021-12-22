DWTS Pro’s Ex Seeks Primary Custody & More Child Support

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Gleb Savchenko is facing a new battle when it comes to his divorce and custody of his children.

According to Page Six, which received court documents, Elena Samodanova has asked the court to grant her primary custody of the two daughters, Olivia, 11, and Zlata, 4, who she currently shares with Savchenko.

The outlet also reported that Samodanova also requested additional child support if she is granted primary custody.

Samodanova Says Savchenko Is Too Busy

In the documents, according to Page Six, Samodanova claims that Savchenko is too busy because of the increasingly busy “Dancing With the Stars” schedule now that Savchenko is headed out on tour.

“[Savchenko] travels extensively as a professional dancer and is not available to exercise the current custody/visitation schedule,” Samodanova wrote in the documents.

She also asked for “primary custody of the minor children with alternating weekends” and asked that Savchenko have two weekday visits as well.

The couple currently shares custody of their children. In the documents, Samodanova says she was unaware of the 2022 schedule for “Dancing With the Stars” including a live tour and Savchenko’s judging “Dancing With the Stars” in Sweden.

The documents state that the schedule “made it impossible for him to take care of our 4- and 10-year-old daughters, including assisting them with homework, taking them to school on time, putting them to bed at a reasonable hour, and to taking them to their respective activities,” according to Page Six.

Savchenko’s ex-wife added that there have been weeks where the girls were taken care of nearly solely by their nanny while Savchenko put in long hours at the studio.

“It is not in n [the] best interests of our children to live with a babysitter while [he] travels for work and it is not reasonable for [him] to insist on this arrangement while I am available to care for them full-time,” the documents read.

Savchenko and Samodanova Were Married For 14 Years

Savchenko and Elena Samodanova were married for 14 years, and their divorce was officially finalized on October 22, 2021.

“My No. 1 priority right now and always will be my daughters and making this divorce have as minimal an effect on them as possible,” Savchenko said in a statement published by Us Weekly at the time of their divorce. “Sometimes relationships don’t work out and this is one of those times. Elena and I agreed to work together on our marriage with grace and be amicable to one another.”

Savchenko first announced that he and his now-ex-wife would be getting divorced in a heartfelt Instagram post in November 2020.

Many “Dancing With the Stars” viewers speculated that Savchenko was cheating with his then-partner on the show, Chrishell Stause, but they have denied those allegations time and time again.

Savchenko has since started dating again, though it’s not clear if he is in a relationship at the time of writing.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

