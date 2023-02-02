DWTS Alum Returns to Instagram for the First Time Since Daughter’s Sudden Death

Priscilla Presley has shared her first post on Instagram in weeks, taking a moment to acknowledge what would have been her daughter’s 55th birthday.

“My wish is to protect my three grandchildren and keep our family together,” Priscilla Presley wrote. “From the first moment I held Lisa in my arms, I’ve protected, loved and guided her, as I have my son. Our hearts are broken, and I am having to learn to live without my only daughter. We truly love all of you, and we feel your prayers. Thank you so much for caring so deeply for our family,” she added.

Priscilla Presley gave the same statement to Page Six earlier in the day. She hasn’t posted anything on Instagram since January 12, 2023. At the time, she shared a photo of her alongside her daughter and asked fans for their continued prayers. “We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time,” she wrote.

Lisa Marie Presley died at a hospital in California on January 12, 2023, hours after being found unresponsive inside her Calabasas home, according to TMZ. She is survived by her three daughters and is predeceased by her only son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020, according to CNN.

Here’s what you need to know:

Priscilla Presley Said She’s on a ‘Dark Painstaking Journey’ Following the Death of Her Only Daughter

Priscilla Presley has been active on Twitter and has taken the time out to thank fans for their support on more than one occasion.

In the aftermath of the death of Lisa Marie Presley, her mom has been left with an unimaginable void in her life. Priscilla Presley, who appeared on season 6 of “Dancing With the Stars,” shared a post on Twitter on January 26, 2023.

“To YOU,” Priscilla Presley tweeted in a message to the public. “I’m truly overwhelmed with your words, your prayers, your love and your support. Thank you from the bottom of my heart in trying to help me get through this loss. Every parent who has lost a daughter or son knows what a dark painstaking journey it is,” she wrote.

Priscilla Presley Previously Thanked Fans for Their Condolences

Priscilla Presley confirmed the death of her daughter in a statement given to People magazine.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley told the outlet. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment,” she added.

A public memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley was held on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee. Following the ceremony, Priscilla Presley thanked fans for their well wishes during the “difficult time.”

“Thank you all for your condolences, you have touched me with your words. It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference,” Priscilla Presley tweeted on January 23, 2023.

READ NEXT: DWTS Alum Makes Major Life Change After Heartbreaking Divorce