DWTS Alum Bids Farewell to Deceased Daughter With Emotional Speech

On January 22, 2023, “Dancing With the Stars” alum Priscilla Presley spoke at the memorial service for her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, who died suddenly 10 days prior.

On January 12, 2023, , TMZ reported that Lisa Marie Presley had been found unconscious by her housekeeper and rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors learned that she was brain dead. A few hours later, Priscilla Presley confirmed that her daughter had died.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said in statement given to People magazine.

Priscilla Presley did not speak publicly again until her daughter’s memorial service, which took place at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee.

Priscilla Presley Was Visibly Emotional During Her Tribute

In front of hundreds of guests, Priscilla Presley paid tribute to her only daughter with Elvis Presley. The former DWTS competitor read off of her cell phone to the crowd.

“I’m going to read something that my granddaughter wrote for all of you, and this says it all,” she said.

“I have no idea how to put my mother into words. Truth is, there are too many. Lisa Marie Presley was an icon, a role model, a superhero to many people all over the world, but Mama was my icon, my role model, my superhero — in much more ways than one. Even now, I can’t get across everything there is to be understood or known about her, but as she always said, I’ll do my best,” Priscilla Presley read, according to People.

People from all over the globe watched as Priscilla Presley spoke about her daughter, as the memorial was available via livestream. According to Reuters, other tributes to Lisa Marie Presley came from Axl Rose, Alanis Morissette, and Billy Corgan.

Priscilla Presley Read a Poem Called ‘The Old Soul’

According to York Dispatch, Priscilla Presley went on to read a poem about her daughter that was written by her granddaughter, Harper Lockwood. Harper is one of the three daughters that survived Lisa Marie Presley — she is also survived by Harper’s twin sister Finley Lockwood, and an adult daughter named Riley Keough.

The poem written by Harper Lockwood is titled “The Old Soul.”

“In 1968, she entered our world, born tired, fragile, yet strong. She was delicate, but was filled with life. She always knew she wouldn’t be here too long. Childhood passes by, with a glimpse of her green eye, she then grew a family of her own. Then came her second child, leaving her with suspicion — could this be the angel that takes me home?” Priscilla Presley read.

“Time, of course, flew by. It was time for a tragedy. She knew it was close to the end. Survivor’s guilt, some would say, but a broken heart was the doing of her death. Now, she is home where she always belonged, but my heart is missing her love,” she continued, getting emotional. “She knew that I loved her. I fear I would never touch her. But the old soul is always with me. She doesn’t drift above.”

“That says it all, and thank you all for being here. Our heart is broken. Lisa, we all love you,” her tribute concluded.

Lisa Marie Presley was buried next to the grave of her son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020. Also buried in the Meditation Garden at Graceland is Lisa Marie Presley’s father and her grandparents, Vernon and Gladys Presley.

