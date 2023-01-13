DWTS Cast Member Releases Statement Following Daughter’s Sudden Death

“Dancing With the Stars” season 6 celebrity Priscilla Presley released a statement January 12, 2023, in the wake of the death of her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.

The 54-year-old was found unresponsive in her home by her housekeeper the same day, according to TMZ. Her ex-husband Danny Keough began performing CPR on her while waiting for paramedics, and she was transported to a nearby hospital. Lisa Marie Presley was placed on life support and into a medically induced coma. Hours later, her death was confirmed by her mother.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said in the statement.

“She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment,” she added.

Meanwhile, a rep for Priscilla Presley shared a statement with TMZ.

“Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie. They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time,” the statement read.

Lisa Marie Presley was the only child of the legendary Elvis Presley.

Here’s what you need to know:

Priscilla Presley Was at the Hospital When Her Daughter Died

Shortly after the medical emergency was reported, TMZ obtained photos of Priscilla Presley arriving to the hospital to be with her daughter. According to the outlet, both Priscilla Presley and one of Lisa Maria Presley’s daughters, Riley Keough, were with her in the hospital.

Priscilla shared a post to update fans on social media, asking them for prayers just a few hours before Lisa Marie Presley’s death.

“My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time,” Priscilla Presley wrote.

Lisa Marie Presley is survived by her three daughters, Finley, Harper, and Riley. Her son, Benjamin died by suicide in 2020, according to TMZ.

Lisa Marie Presley Was at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10

Just two days before her sudden death, Lisa Marie Presley attended the Golden Globes alongside her mother. The two women were on-hand to show their support for Austin Butler and the rest of the cast and crew for the film “Elvis.”

In an interview with Extra TV, Lisa Marie Presley talked about the film. At one point during the chat, she grabbed ahold of Jerry Schilling’s arm, letting him know that she needed to hang on to him.

She went on to praise Butler’s portrayal of her father. “I was mind blown. Truly. I actually had to take like five days to process it because it was spot on and authentic,” she added.

She had similar thoughts to share about the film when she first watched it and she shared those thoughts on Instagram in May 2022.

“It is nothing short of spectacular. Absolutely exquisite. Austin Butler channeled and embodied my father’s heart and soul beautifully. In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and FINALLY done accurately and respectfully,” she wrote at the time.

