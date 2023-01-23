DWTS Alum Secretly Became a Great-Grandmother Before Burying Her Only Daughter

“Dancing With the Stars” season 6 contestant Priscilla Presley has had an emotional few months, becoming a great-grandmother while also burying her only daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, whom she shared with her late husband, Elvis Presley.

It was revealed during Lisa Marie’s funeral on Sunday, January 22, that Lisa Marie’s daughter and Priscilla’s granddaughter Riley Keough secretly welcomed a baby girl in 2022. The baby is Lisa Marie’s first grandchild and Priscilla’s first great-grandchild.

Keough’s Husband Read a Eulogy on Her Behalf That Talked About Their Daughter

At the memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley, her son-in-law Ben Smith-Petersen got up and read a eulogy written by his wife and Lisa Marie’s daughter, Riley Keough. In the eulogy, Keough talked about a baby daughter that was not public knowledge before the memorial service.

Smith-Petersen said, speaking for his wife:

I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters. Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I’m a product of your heart, my sisters are a product of your heart, my brother is a product of your heart.

A rep for Keough confirmed to People that the couple welcomed a baby girl in 2022 but did not elaborate further.

The rest of the eulogy featured Keough talking about all the things she remembers fondly about her mother.

“I’m eternally grateful to have spent 33 years with you. I’m certain I chose the best mother for me in this world … I remember everything. I remember you giving me baths as a baby. I remember the way you would cuddle me … I remember all the notes you’d leave in my lunchbox every day. I remember the feeling I’d get when I’d see you picking me up from school … I remember how it felt to be loved by the most loving mother I’ve ever known. Thank you for showing me love is the only thing that matters in this life. … Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I’m a product of your heart,” said Keough, through her husband.

The eulogy concluded with, “I hope you finally know how loved you were here. Thank you for trying so hard for us. If I didn’t tell you every day, thank you.”

Keough & Smith-Petersen Met on the Set of ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’

Keough and Smith-Petersen both work in entertainment. Keough is an actress and Smith-Petersen is a stuntman. They met on the set of “Mad Max: Fury Road,” and in an essay for Vogue Australia, Keough wrote that Smith-Petersen is her soulmate and she knew almost instantly.

“We got matching tattoos the third day we hung out, just for fun, never thinking the relationship would go anywhere. We did all these adventures and it was this magical week. He was living in an apartment in an old church with stained- glass windows. I stayed over with him and the sun came in through this beautiful stained glass. I woke up that morning and was like, ‘I can’t leave him. I feel like this is something really special.’ And it had only been a week,” wrote Keough.

She continued, “We moved in together after two months and six months in he asked me to marry him and then we were married a year later.”

The two wed in February 2015 and seven years later, they secretly welcomed a daughter. In the essay, Keough said that her husband is her “best friend” and she is “excited to see all the different phases [their love] goes through.”

“My husband is such a good person. He’s calm and loyal and strong and sensitive. He’s my best friend. It’s our ninth year together and we don’t stop talking. Relationships I had prior to Ben, you hit a point where maybe you don’t have as much in common with the person as you thought. And we just don’t have that. We are always talking and we’re always excited to get on the phone and chat. I love that,” wrote Keough, adding, “At the end of the day, there is no side of me that he doesn’t know or love, and vice versa.”

She ended the essay by writing, “Love turns into different things over the years, and I’m excited to see all the different phases it goes through. I’m excited to wake up and be in our house, and have our coffee, and Ben goes for a surf and we’re just hanging out when we’re older. I’m excited to have kids. Everything is exciting to me, with him. Every day is exciting when you’re with your soulmate.”