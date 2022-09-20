DWTS Pro Marries in Intimate Ceremony

A “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer has big news to share — Brittany Cherry, a former troupe member, has married her longtime partner Bryan Agnew.

Here’s what you need to know about the big day:

Cherry & Agnew Married in a Small Ceremony in La Jolla, California

According to People, the couple tied the knot on Sunday, September 18 in a small ceremony of about 80 guests in La Jolla, California. Cherry told People that as a dancer, she wanted something “elegant and classy” for her dress.

“I’m a ballroom dancer and because I’ve worn all these beautiful gowns and dresses my whole life, I really wanted something timeless and elegant and classy and not too embellished,” said the “So You Think You Can Dance” alum. “I found a really beautiful dress and I was like, ‘Oh, this is pretty, but I’m just still not sure.'”

She continued, “So I go live my life — cut to when I’m actually dress shopping and I go to four different shops and I see this same dress at a couple shops and I’m like, ‘Oh it’s so pretty.’ I go back to Kinsey James [in West Hollywood] and try on all the dresses you could imagine. I still was like, ‘Ah, that dress is so perfect,’ and so I ended up going with the dress that I found a year prior.”

Cherry added that they wanted something “timeless” and “simple,” so their wedding colors were black and white.

“Our colors are pretty simple,” said the “Come Dance With Me” star. “Being creative and having been in production and having a creative vision, [I] was super particular. I really wanted it to be timeless and elegant and I wanted to be able to look back at my photos and not be able to tell what time of day it was. Everything is very classy and my colors are black and white.”

Unfortunately, the only “Dancing With the Stars” pro who was able to attend was Jenna Johnson because she is sitting out season 31 due to being pregnant. Cherry told People that the other pros all had to be at the camera-blocking rehearsal for the season 31 premiere episode.

However, a couple of pros were able to celebrate Cherry the weekend of August 20-21 when she had her bachelorette party. According to her Instagram post, Britt Stewart and Emma Slater were both there celebrating the bride to be and upcoming nuptials.

“So happy I could be there with you,” wrote Stewart in the comments. Slater added, “My babbbe!!! This was so fun!”

The Couple Actually Met Because of ‘Dancing With the Stars’

The couple revealed to People that they actually met because of “Dancing With the Stars.” Former “American Idol” contestant Stefano Langone, who finished in seventh place on season 10 of the singing competition, was a member of the “Dancing With the Stars” band for a while and that is how he met Cherry. He then introduced her to his roommate, Bryan Agnew, and the rest is history. The two became engaged in 2020.

“I’m so excited to be married to him and he is truly just my best friend and the most incredible person in my life,” Cherry told People. “I’m just so excited for the life that we’re about to build together.”

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific time on Disney Plus.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Calling for Alfonso Ribeiro to Replace Tyra Banks