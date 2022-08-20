Dancer Teases Return to ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Former “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd was recently asked about returning to the show and she said that she would “never” say no to “Dancing With the Stars.”

Peta Said She Misses ‘Dancing With the Stars’ & ‘Would Love’ to Return

During an interview with “Dancing With the Stars” alum Mario Lopez on his radio show — Lopez finished in second place on season three with his partner Karina Smirnoff — the radio host asked Murgatroyd if she would come back to “Dancing With the Stars” if they asked her to and she said absolutely.

“I would love [to come back]. I’m never gonna say no to ‘Dancing.’ I love it, it’s a good time. I miss performing, I miss dancing right now, I’ve really gotta get back into it,” said Murgatroyd.

But she did add that right now with her undergoing IVF treatments in the hopes of getting pregnant with her second child, that puts things a little up in the air.

“We’ll see how this baby stuff plays out and make decisions from there,” said the dancer.

Murgatroyd echoed those sentiments during an Instagram Q&A on her stories when a fan asked her if she would be back for season 31.

“That one I don’t know, we would have to wait and see and make the best decision possible, I have no idea,” said Murgatroyd.

She and her husband, fellow “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy, have been outspoken in the past few months about their struggles with secondary infertility — i.e., Murgatroyd became pregnant several times after the birth of their son, Shai, in 2017, but she miscarried each time.

They are now trying IVF in the hopes of having a second child. Implantation day should be forthcoming soon; they announced about a month ago that the egg retrieval went well and they have viable embryos.

She told Lopez during their interview, “Currently, we are kind of at the end of [the IVF journey]. We are preparing for our day of transfer where they put the embryo inside of me. We haven’t gotten the exact date yet that that’s happening, but it’s going to be coming up pretty soon.”

She added, “It’s been a whirlwind, it’s been a crazy two years, put it that way.”

Murgatroyd was last on the show in season 29 in 2020 where she danced with Vernon Davis. In fact, she suffered her first of three miscarriages in the middle of that season.

She is not the only dancer in her family who would return to “Dancing With the Stars” if they asked. Her husband Maks, who was on the show for 17 seasons, said during an Instagram live that he would “absolutely love” to come back as well.

“[‘Dancing With the Stars’] is almost 20 years of our life,” said Chmerkovskiy. “I would absolutely love to join ‘Dancing With the Stars’ in any capacity. At this point, I feel like we’ll see what happens, right? I can say that, right? I’m doing ‘Dancing With the Stars’ on different continents, so it’s a great project and to see the impact of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ in other countries and with other people, I have a lot of attachment to that.”

Murgatroyd chimed in at that point to tell him she would love to see him return to “Dancing With the Stars.”

Murgatroyd Says She’s Trying Not to Stress Out About the IVF

In the same Q&A with her fans, she was asked how she’s doing mentally with the IVF journey and she said she’s doing “great” and trying to be as “positive as [she] can,” even though she does struggle with anxiety.

Murgatroyd also said she’s “beyond excited” to be an aunt for the first time — Maks’ brother Valentin Chmerkovskiy and his wife Jenna Johnson are currently expecting their first baby.

“This is my first time being an aunt so I am just excited to take on that role. Hopefully, they’ll leave the baby with me sometimes, who knows?” said Murgatroyd.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season on Monday, September 19, on Disney Plus.

READ NEXT: Did Tyra Banks Threaten to Quit ‘Dancing With the Stars’?