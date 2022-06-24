DWTS Pro Wants to be Done Obsessing About the Show

A “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer has said that season 31 will be different for her in regards to “obsessing” about the show. Find out why Cheryl Burke’s “priorities have changed” ahead of the show’s move to Disney Plus for season 31 and season 32.

Cheryl Wants to Approach Season 31 ‘Differently’

Professional dancer Cheryl Burke has had a tumulutous spring and summer of 2022. She and her husband of two years, actor Matthew Lawrence, separated in January 2022 and she filed for divorce in February. He has responded and the divorce is headed for trial, though neither of them is asking for spousal support and they did have a prenuptial agreement when they got married in May 2019. Cheryl also revealed in May 2022 that her mother Sherri Burke has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

With all of this going on, Cheryl has launched a new podcast where she is getting real with her fans about her marriage, her divorce, her sexual hangups, her therapy journey and her mental health struggles and because of this, she hopes to take a different approach to “Dancing With the Stars” moving forward.

On the June 20 episode of her podcast, which is called “Burke in the Game,” Cheryl and KTLA reporter Sam Rubin talked about the upcoming season of the show and he remarked that he “would assume that [‘Dancing With the Stars’] takes up so much time and headspace and emotional space,” that now is the best time to dig into her journey on the podcast before she has to focus on the show for four months.

Cheryl agreed that “it does” take up a lot of time and mental space and she said that with that in mind, she wants to approach “Dancing With the Stars” differently for season 31.

Cheryl Said Her ‘Priorties Have Changed’ When it Comes to ‘Dancing With the Stars’

After admitting that the show takes up so much time — not that that’s a bad thing, it’s just that “Dancing With the Stars” is a huge committment — Cheryl said she wants to take a different approach to season 31 if she is asked to come back.

“I also think I’ll be approaching, if I do the season, differently as well because I think my priorities have changed,” said Cheryl, adding, “It is very consuming and I will have to put, not my mental health, but like the dating whole thing maybe on the back burner for a little bit.”

But in the same breath, she said that maybe she could participate on the show without “obsess[ing]” so much and she won’t have to put her life on hold this time around.

“Maybe I don’t need to obsess so much about the show. Maybe I can find a balanced lifestyle somehow, which would be beautiful to find,” said Cheryl.

Now, Cheryl does not know for sure that she will be asked back to the show. None of the pro dancers do until the producers cast the show and start pairing up the contestants with pro partners. She also knows that it is going to be time to retire soon. She told Heavy back in the fall of 2021 that it gets harder and harder every year to do the show; she just turned 38 and she knows that’s getting older for a dancer. But she did tell us that she wants another shot at the Mirrorball trophy. Cheryl hasn’t won since her back-to-back wins in seasons two and three.

Is Cheryl Ready to Start Dating Again?

On the podcast, Rubin asked if Cheryl has changed her position at all about being ready to date again — she previously said that she wasn’t ready yet. This time, Cheryl said she’s maybe, possibly ready to start thinking about dating again.

“If Mr. Right or Mr. Right Now said hey would you want to go out for lunch, would you still be unwilling or willing to do that?” asked Rubin, to which Cheryl said she would be willing, but maybe not lunch.

“Maybe a coffee and a hike. I’m ready. I think I’m ready. I’m starting to get ready. I’m at least saying the word ‘ready.’ It doesn’t make me feel ill,” said Cheryl, to which Rubin responded, “That represents, to me, genuine progress because that has not been that way for a while.”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season in fall 2022 on Disney Plus.

