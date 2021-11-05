DWTS Pro Admits They ‘Deserved’ To Be Eliminated

In an interview, “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy reflected on his early seasons and said he absolutely “deserved” to be eliminated the first few seasons that he was on the show. Read on to find out why he said that and what season he feels like he finally figured out how to be a successful pro on the show.

In season 12, Val officially joined “Dancing With the Stars” as a professional dancer after having performed a few times on the show over the years. On an episode of “Conversations With Olivia Jade,” his current season 30 partner wanted to know how his first few seasons went and he did not mince words — “terrible.”

“My first partner was Elisabetta Canalis, she was an Italian model. … I was so intense and I was such a rook and we were second to get eliminated,” Val recalled. “Imagine this kind of ego and pride and energy — I had just stopped competing. I’m this big recruit and I’m like, ‘I’m about to go in here and just whup on everybody … ’bout to school all of these [pros].’ Week two, I was out. And I deserved it, I was terrible. I was humbled.”

So, he knew he had to get to work to get better.

“I’m just chilling in the city, but I’m here, might as well — I gotta make it work, so I just paid attention and learned and studied — Derek [Hough] and Mark [Ballas] and [older brother] Maks and Tony [Dovolani], everybody on the show. Because I’m like if they give me another chance, I gotta be ready,” said Val.

Olivia asked if he wanted to come back and he said absolutely because it was so “embarrassing” to go out so early — but then it happened to him again the next season.

“Did I wanna come back the next season? Yes, I did because I’m like, ‘This is embarrassing. I gotta do better than this,’ and that’s why I’m grateful to the show, they believed in me and they gave me another chance — and I got eliminated third. Swear to god. I was like, ‘Alright, I gotta be a little better than that.’ … On the third try, I went to the finals,” said Val.

Indeed, in season 15, which was a stacked cast because it was an all-star season, Val and his partner Kelly Monaco finished in third place behind Shawn Johnson and Derek Hough in second place, and Melissa Rycroft and Tony Dovolani, who won.

Val told Olivia that when his older brother Maksim Chmerkovskiy joined the show in season two (after turning them down in season one), he “couldn’t help” but tell them about Val.

“When he joined, he couldn’t help himself but be like, ‘yo, by the way, I got this younger brother that is fire,” Val recalled, but he said he wasn’t ready to stop competing yet.

“I kind of enjoyed [the show] vicariously through him, but they always had me on their radar, from that moment. And then I came on and did a few performances, I performed on the show a couple of times, and they were like, ‘Whenever you’re ready, we would love to have you,'” he said, adding that he was finally ready six years later.

“For me, I had a bank full of pride. … I saw a lot of my peers — Derek, Mark, Julianne — these are kids I grew up with, we competed against each other … to see these kids stop competing, go to Hollywood and become superstars and to see that from the side, I’m proud of myself. I’m proud that I pursued the goals competitively that I still wanted to have, even though I had this temptation already, one foot in Hollywood,” said Val.

But eventually, he realized that if he was going to be a true “professional,” he needed to be making more money.

“In our world, you’re not making a lot of money. I could be a world champion, but I’m not making Lebron James money, not even close. But the sacrifice is the same, so you really have to be doing it because you love it, because you’re passionate about it,” said Val. “So yeah, at 25 I was like what’s the difference between a hobby and a profession? You can be passionate about a hobby, but at the end of the day it’s a paycheck, so if I want to be a professional at this, I gotta learn how to earn money with this talent and passion and that’s when I was like ‘Yo, I gotta go and try to earn some money,’ and that’s it.”

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

