DWTS Pro Confesses: I Fell ‘In Love’ With My Partner

A “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer has revealed that he fell in love with his partner the first time they met — he even called an executive producer to tell them about it. Read on to find out what Artem Chigvintsev confessed to Nikki Bella about their first meeting and how he always knew she was the one.

On a December 2021 episode of Nikki Bella’s podcast with her twin sister Brie, “The Bellas Podcast,” Nikki asked Artem what his favorite memory is of them as a couple and he gave a very sweet answer that surprised even Nikki.

“Favorite memory of us, well obviously I know I mean Nicole might feel a little different, but to me, just the [first] meeting, I think that was the one thing that kind of like tricked me out. I know it’s very controversial at this point, whatever, I don’t really care, but I think meeting Nicole for the first time,” said Artem.

The reason he says Niki might feel differently and that it’s controversial is that Nikki was engaged to wrestler John Cena when she competed on “Dancing With the Stars” and was paired with Artem. She has previously said that she did not develop “feelings at all” for him when they were dancing together, though she said they did form an “emotional bond” for sure.

But for Artem, it sounds like it was basically love at first sight.

On the podcast, Artem continued by saying that he immediately called an executive producer and while he didn’t completely understand what was happening to him at the time, he did think he was “in love” with Nikki from that very first meeting.

“I actually called the executive producer [of ‘Dancing With the Stars’] right after our first meet and I said even said, ‘Wow, this girl’s incredible.’ Actually, I said that I think I’m in love,” said Artem.

He added that it was so “overwhelming” that he wasn’t sure what to do with himself.

“I didn’t really understand what it meant for me at the time, but it’s just kind of like when you meet the certain person that you don’t really understand how you feel yet, you have this overwhelming — a lot of feelings and you don’t know how to cope with it and you don’t know what to do with it and you’re just trying to manage it as much as you can in the best way you can.

“And again, look, I’m not perfect obviously, but yeah, I think that was the time where I was like wow, it just kind of hit me. Even speaking out it right now, I’m sweating,” the pro dancer said.

Nikki was quite touched to hear this story from her fiance, saying, “You are, I was like, ‘Wow, his back is sweating really bad!’ That is so cute.”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

